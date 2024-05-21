After defeating Sonos lawsuit, Google brings back group speaker controls





Enlarge / Nest Audio.

It's unclear how much life remains in the four-year-old Nest Audio and eight-year-old Google Home speakers, but Google is at least trying to restore the features it stripped from users after losing a lawsuit. In 2022, Google lost a patent lawsuit filed by Sonos, removing the ability to enter customers' homes and control the volume of their speakers as a group in exchange for paying licensing fees. Some of the patents Sonos acquired were dropped in October 2023, but now Android Authority's Mishaal Rahman reports that the feature is returning in Android 15 Beta 2.

Google's “Group Speaker Volume” feature is a very simple idea: it lets multiple Google Home/Nest Audio speakers work together to seamlessly play music throughout your home, and uses onboard microphones to solve tricky multi-speaker problems like syncing audio delay. When casting to many speakers from your phone, it's natural to want all speakers to be at the same volume, instead of one yelling loudly and one being very quiet. While casting, the volume buttons on your phone control the unified volume bars of all active speakers. When Google discontinued the feature, the only option to control speaker volume from your phone became to open the app and adjust the sliders on each speaker.

Sonos and Google's connected speakers have had a contentious history. Sonos says Google conducted an internal investigation into its operations in 2013 as part of a pitch to bring support for Google Play Music to Sonos speakers. Three years later, Google launched its first smart speaker. Sonos alleges that Google used that access to “blatantly and intentionally” copy Sonos' features for the Google Home speaker line. Google said it developed its smart speaker features independently from Sonos and, for some of Sonos' patents, shipped the features to consumers years before Sonos applied for the patents. . Some of Sonos' patents are no longer valid because they were filed in 2019, after everyone had already released all of this smart speaker products to the market.

advertisement

After Google's win in October 2023, the company promised users that they “will once again be able to seamlessly group and integrate Google smart speakers.” Android 15's usual release date means it will take a full year for Google to deliver on that promise, but at least for now it looks like the feature will be back soon.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2024/05/android-15-brings-back-nest-audio-group-speaker-controls/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos