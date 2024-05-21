7 soft skills to elevate your business tech talent





Kempton Presley is Chief Strategy Officer at AdhereHealth, a healthcare technology leader in medication adherence insights and health outcomes.

As technology jobs evolve and AI innovations take hold, soft skills like communication and collaboration will become just as important as coding.

Professional success is all about connections. As AI rapidly transforms every aspect of the technology ecosystem, no matter how deep the technical expertise, narrow expertise can leave individual contributors vulnerable to underutilization, isolation, and irrelevance. In the current environment, skills that were once an invincible mantle of employment are becoming more and more obsolete by the day.

Similarly, as employers struggle to connect strong, unique talent to business needs, programmers, architects, and data scientists face increasing responsibilities disconnected from business context and priorities. . Organizations that fail to meet this challenge may miss out on the value of optimally deploying this talent.

Fortunately, in this age of AI, there is a path to greater business connectivity. Individuals, teams, and organizations can protect and enhance their greatest assets by investing in human capital by focusing on the following soft skills:

flexibility

Those with a strong general understanding of data science concepts and the ability to deploy the right solutions to solve the right problems will be well positioned to rise to the top of the AI ​​revolution. I call these types of people chefs, meaning they can quickly pick up new recipes for success in technology or even cook something up using whatever is available.

An organization may employ the world's leading experts in a particular tool or coding language, but when strategy moves away from those technologies, adaptability becomes a new form of invincibility.

business sense

Expertise can come with a false sense of security, and contextual blind spots add to the anxiety.

As technologists and data professionals, we often walk a non-linear path. We make creative and transformative breakthroughs, and while that's exciting, we can easily overlook how our work fits into the larger business and helps achieve our organization's most important goals.

The smartest team members invest time in learning the big picture of their organization and industry, and are able to connect their work to the company's strategic goals. It's also wise to join a team that pursues business outcomes, rather than one that prioritizes cool projects with no clear business value.

Storytelling

It's not enough to understand how your work impacts business goals or be willing to change things to help your organization. Technical employees must also be able to communicate the value of their work with other departments and, in some cases, with customers.

Crafting stories and numbers that are meaningful to non-technical audiences is often key to gaining buy-in. This skill may include the ability to demonstrate software or data visualization and has many benefits. A mediocre idea communicated well is much more likely to succeed than a great idea communicated poorly.

Diverse communication currencies

Not everyone is a natural orator, and that's okay. Storytelling doesn't necessarily have to involve public speaking or any type of speaking.

I recently asked a group of student interns to help develop a data-driven social vulnerability framework for Medicare planning. During months of weekly virtual meetings, students were polite but spoke little. When I heard that call, I was worried that even if we worked together, we wouldn't be able to produce anything. Still, at the end of the semester, the team compiled their ideas and wrote a joint paper that amazed me.

The lesson I learned is that different communication channels allow talent to shine in different ways. That being said, tech professionals need to diversify their communication skills, as a good paper cannot always make up for a bad impression.

Teamwork

The ability to collaborate is important, but there are more fundamental skills. It's the ability to get along with others.

We've all encountered essential IT protection that we can come and go as we please because we're the only people who understand a particular core system. Unfortunately, these employees are culture killers.

Instead of concentrating your organization's knowledge in one person, form a team of collaborative individuals who are willing to share best practices with each other.

critical thinking

The 19th century German military strategist Helmut von Moltke is credited with saying, “No plan survives first contact with the enemy.” Mike Tyson is often said to have been more direct. He has a plan for everyone until he gets punched in the mouth.

At some point, most technology professionals will be asked to MacGyver the IT equivalent of duct tape and wire mesh. When that day comes, critical thinking and problem-solving skills will be far more important than expertise in a particular technology.

leadership

Finally, it's important to involve people who understand the skills of others.

Not all IT professionals need to be born leaders. But the ability to recognize the strengths of others, create a tailored progress plan, and delegate tasks can make a difference. Both individuals who develop these management capabilities and organizations that know how to identify them can benefit.

conclusion

Thanks in large part to the continued rise of AI, the next few years are likely to see more technological advances than at any time in history. Admittedly, making these advances a reality requires some technological wizardry. But ideas that change the future come from organizations where employees can work together to solve complex business problems and communicate those ideas to the wider world.

