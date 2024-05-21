An exciting forum for exchanging innovative ideas at Telfonica Germany





Innovation at Telefnica Germany

Innovation is used to maintain competitiveness, meet evolving customer needs, respond to technological change, explore new market opportunities, ensure regulatory compliance, improve operational efficiency, and advance sustainability initiatives. functions as a keystone. By wholeheartedly embracing innovation, Telefnica Germany strives to strengthen its position for lasting success in the ever-evolving telecommunications environment.

In pursuit of this goal, Telefnica Germany has launched various strategic projects and initiatives. These include strong investment in research and development, fostering innovation through incubators and accelerators such as WAYRA, driving digital transformation initiatives, fostering a corporate culture that fosters innovation, fostering talent development, and promoting sustainability and social This includes driving organizational accountability, building strategic partnerships and collaborations.

This comprehensive approach highlights Telefnica Germany's commitment to innovation across multiple sectors. By investing in these diverse initiatives, Telefnica Germany aims not only to remain competitive, but also to create tangible value for its customers and stakeholders.

Nevertheless, to understand more clearly the concrete impact of these initiatives, we can incorporate concrete examples and case studies to understand how Telefnica Germany transforms innovation into practical results and It could further reveal real-world benefits for stakeholders.

Case Study: “Technology Innovation Day” and its Origins

In the field of technology, particularly in the IT and networking fields, fostering innovation often requires collaboration with strategic partners. One such collaboration that I have been directly involved with for several years is the 'Technology Innovation Day' launched within the department in partnership with our long-standing ally Tech Mahindra. Our partnership with Tech Mahindra spans over 17 years and is characterized by a strong and collaborative relationship.

Technology Innovation Day dates back to 2017. At this time, we embarked on a journey to infuse our company with fresh perspectives and cutting-edge technology through collaborative efforts with our partners. These Innovation His Days were designed as a platform for technology exchange and featured guest speakers from Tech Mahindra who shared insights on the latest technologies and methodologies, including agile working practices.

Each session will last between 4-8 hours and will include interactive sessions such as presentations, networking breaks and group retrospectives utilizing methodologies such as the Fishbowl Technique. The agenda has been meticulously crafted to foster meaningful interaction and knowledge sharing among participants.

The impact of these innovation days was evident as participants found the topics relevant and engaging. The presence of external speakers and experts generated exciting insights, fresh ideas, and valuable experiences from diverse industry backgrounds, enriching the collective learning experience for everyone, including Telefunica.

Technology Innovation Day – To the next level: The birth of communities and platforms

After the great success and positive feedback from our first Innovation Day, my colleague Tram Luu and I realized the potential to expand these insightful interactions across departments. . We cover all aspects of IT and technical issues such as service technology, networks, special services, and business intelligence/data warehousing, and we provide a platform where cutting-edge technology can be discussed across departmental boundaries. I conceived it.

With this vision in mind, we set out to build a community that would foster continuous knowledge sharing and serve as a hub for regular exchanges across different business areas. This initiative began with our first Technology Innovation Day in June 2018 and was initially conducted primarily on-site at our offices. Due to increased demand and to ensure the inclusivity of our colleagues in different locations, we have moved to a hybrid model. By 2020, we seamlessly transitioned to a fully remote setup, leveraging platforms such as MS Teams Live Events to facilitate participation.

Through intentional initiatives, we foster a collaborative community of passionate colleagues and bring together a diverse lineup of speakers from within Telefnica as well as from respected business partners and external industry experts. Secured. The invitation was extended not only to the technical department but also to stakeholders from various business departments and was promoted through Telefunica's internal intranet. Additionally, team members from strategic partners and providers were welcomed to contribute to the enriching dialogue.

Speakers came from a variety of sectors, including Telefnica's internal departments and community, innovation incubator Wayra, and strategic providers and partners such as hyperscalers, platform providers, and service integrators.

Technology Innovation Day: Purpose

The objectives of Technology Innovation Day are:

Exchange of experiences, best practices to enable digital upskilling for team individual and team development – ​​Key competencies and technologies support strategic transformation objectives to drive innovation Technology Innovation Day: Facts and figures 6+ years later

Over six years, we organized 44 Technology Innovation Days comprising a total of 98 sessions, presented by representatives from 39 companies and featuring insights from 145 distinguished speakers.

Sessions were meticulously crafted, with most sessions lasting up to 30 minutes, with lengths optimized to maximize participation. However, we also support longer sessions of up to 80 minutes to dig deeper into complex topics.

Attendance numbers reflect our dynamic range, from intimate gatherings of 20 people to lively events with up to 400 people. Typically, our sessions average an enthusiastic audience of around 200 people, creating an environment conducive to fruitful interaction.

The range of topics covered in these sessions has expanded over time, summarizing key areas of interest across Telefnica Germany's technology landscape. Here you can get a glimpse of its diverse spectrum.

Telefnica Technology's forward-looking presentations highlight groundbreaking projects, lighthouse initiatives, TMF catalysts, and notable inventions such as routing hub patents. Wayras startups and their innovations, as well as use cases from the Innovation Experience Area (AURA Avatar/Metahuman, etc.) Networks including cutting-edge topics such as 5G, Autonomous Networks, Beyond 5G, Open RAN, Broadband FTTH, FixNet, FMS, etc. Central discussion. Explore the latest trends in cybersecurity, blockchain, digital twins, Helium 5G/Web3, and future TelCo DevOps practices, cloud and multicloud strategies, development methodologies, test automation, containerization, API management, observability, MongoDB Exploration of database technologies such as; Featuring thrilling robot races that spotlight AI, machine learning, hyperautomation, and robotics, including memorable events like the 2019 Hackathon. Non-technical for comprehensive professional development including agile mindsets, agile world practices, design thinking methodologies, cross-cultural sessions, digital methodologies, innovation management strategies, and sessions such as Google's “Search Inside” A diverse array of topics such as “Yourself'' and “#IamRemarkable.''Technology Innovation Day: Realizing the ultimate benefits

Exchanging internal knowledge, sharing best practices, and collaborating with external partners and experts can bring tangible benefits to your company. The five most relevant benefits are:

Fostering innovation: Internal knowledge exchange and learning from external partners fosters innovation by exposing employees to fresh ideas, diverse perspectives, and innovative approaches. This cross-pollination of ideas often culminates in the development of pioneering solutions, products and processes, reinforcing competitive advantage. Accelerate learning: By sharing best practices and experiences internally, employees can glean insights from each other's successes and setbacks. Additionally, leveraging the expertise of external partners and experts can provide valuable insights and lessons from different industries, markets, and contexts, accelerating a company's learning curve. Promote collaboration: Encouraging knowledge sharing and collaboration fosters a culture of teamwork and cooperation within your company. . Enabling employees to share their expertise and learn from others fosters a sense of camaraderie and collective ownership in the organization's success. Enhance efficiency and drive continuous improvement: Regular knowledge exchange and learning opportunities allow companies to identify areas ripe for improvement and implement continuous improvement initiatives. By systematically reviewing best practices, benchmarking performance, and soliciting feedback, companies can drive continuous optimization and innovation in all aspects of their operations. Talent acquisition and retention: A culture that prioritizes internal knowledge exchange and learning from external sources is inherently attractive to top executives. talent. Employees are more likely to stay engaged and motivated when they are given professional development, mentorship, and exposure to new ideas and experiences.

In summary, internal knowledge exchange, sharing of best practices, and learning from external partners and experts are critical elements for growing, innovative organizations. By leveraging the collective knowledge of employees and external networks, companies can achieve sustainable growth, remain competitive, and drive long-term success.

For Telefnica Germany, this unique platform and community played a key role in strengthening team capabilities, fostering collaboration, and supporting Telefnica's transformation efforts.

