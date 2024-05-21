National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology welcomes new directors and appoints new chairman





This change will support the institute's role in developing the nation's talent pipeline and expanding the Registered Apprenticeship Program (RAP) in semiconductor and advanced manufacturing.

HANOVER, Md. , May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The National Institute of Innovation and Technology is a national leader in semiconductor talent pipeline development and is responsible for establishing and expanding Registered Apprenticeships (RA) across semiconductor. is the U.S. Department of Labor's (USDOL) national intermediary agency. and Supply Chain for Nanotechnology-related Industries presented important updates to the Board of Directors.

Emily Riley, a prominent human resources executive with deep roots in the manufacturing sector, has joined the board.

New Director Emily Riley Board Chair Melinda K. Woods

With a solid track record of spearheading human capital strategy at GlobalFoundries and General Electric, Riley brings to the Institute extensive experience in managing workforce development during critical periods of growth and transformation. Her expertise will help the institute continue to strengthen programs that effectively bridge the needs of education and industry.

“I am excited to join the board of an organization at the forefront of developing our nation's technology workforce,” said Riley. “The Institute's efforts to align educational activities with the needs of semiconductors and other strategically important industries are key to keeping America at the forefront of global technology markets. I am committed to these important efforts. I look forward to participating.”

At the same time, veteran director Melinda K. Woods will assume the role of Chairman, poised to lead the organization in its next phase of strategic expansion.

Woods brings an unparalleled depth of expertise and leadership experience from a wide range of roles across the technology industry and federal government. As the former Secretary of Title III of the Defense Production Act (DPA), Melinda directed investments in critical technologies to alleviate deficiencies in the domestic industrial base, particularly radiation-tolerant microelectronics essential to national security. did. Woods served as principal advisor in the Secretary of Defense's Office of Industrial Policy, where he was responsible for strategic and integrated advanced manufacturing, cybersecurity, and economic security policy at the domestic and international levels.

Specifically, Mr. Woods led the development of a pioneering cybersecurity advisory and training program for manufacturing-based small and medium-sized businesses to strengthen their resilience to cyber threats. She also led the 2016 Department of Defense Microelectronics Supply Study, convening stakeholders from industry, the White House, the Department of Energy, and the Department of Commerce to develop strategies for access to cutting-edge microelectronics. . In the District of Columbia, she serves as a member of the Career and Technical Education Information Technology Industry Advisory Council, where she helps develop and support future technical talent.

“As the new director, I look forward to leveraging my extensive background in technology, policy, and strategic operations to advance the institute's strategic initiatives,” Woods said. “This role is more than just an honor, it is a continuation of my commitment to advancing America's technology and manufacturing capabilities. I will foster innovative partnerships, anticipate the evolving needs of the semiconductor and advanced manufacturing industries, and We are committed to building a robust program to meet that demand.”

The institute recently launched the Gateway Apprenticeship Program (GAP), which leverages national career and technical education (CTE) programs to integrate high school students into the advanced manufacturing workforce, as well as a successful industry panel in the semiconductor field. We have celebrated several milestones including; The industrial center of Arizona and Texas.

“As we welcome Emily to the Board and celebrate Melinda’s new role as Chair, we are strengthening our foundation with a leader whose ambitious goals and vision are perfectly aligned.Emily’s deep human resources expertise and Melinda's strategic insights have already begun to energize our efforts to break new ground in building a robust and diverse talent pipeline essential to maintaining the nation's leadership in high-tech industries and advanced manufacturing. Their leadership will be instrumental as we continue to pioneer the field,” said Mike Russo, the institute's president and CEO. “This is an exciting time for the Institute as we drive initiatives that not only shape our educational environment but also ensure our staff is ready to meet the challenges of tomorrow.”

For more information about the Institute's work, please visit www.NIIT.org.

About the Research Institute for Science, Technology and Innovation

The Institute is a 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to identify and ensure the elimination of barriers to innovation in strategic industrial areas, critical to U.S. national security and global competitiveness. is our mission. The institute is responsible for national strategies to help develop talent pipelines to support advanced manufacturing and technology sectors, with a particular focus on the semiconductor industry supply chain.

The Institute's National Talent Pipeline Development Initiative promotes skills-based learning and employment and connects adults in the public education system, returning veterans and their families, and other professions to relevant technical and engineering careers. , represents a comprehensive, nationally integrated approach that enables broader participation. For more information about the Institute, please visit www.niit.org.

SOURCE National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology

