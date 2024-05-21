Explore Earth with satellite imagery and create custom maps





Google Earth is a virtual 3-D globe developed by Google that uses satellite imagery, terrain data, aerial photography, and more to create clear, detailed images of the Earth.

Although images are often updated frequently, Google does not capture images in real time. (For real-time satellite images of Earth, visit NASA Worldview.)

Google Earth allows you to create custom maps that incorporate data and statistics from other sources, such as population, tree cover, and temperature.

Even if you don't know much about geography, Google Earth lets you travel the world from your home and explore everything from lion habitats to underwater landscapes of the ocean to buildings built to mimic natural patterns. You can tour the map.

Like Google Maps, you can access Google Earth and its mapping tools from your desktop or mobile device, and it's completely free to use.

In 2021, Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced that Google Earth, a compilation of millions of satellite photos spanning 40 years, will demonstrate the “rapid environmental change” the Earth has endured. Announced new “time lapse” feature.

Can I use Google Earth without downloading it?

If you just want to browse cool places around the world or zoom in on your home or neighborhood, the web version of Google Earth works great — no download required.

Google Earth Web was initially only available on Chrome, but as of 2020 it is also supported on Firefox, Edge and Opera browsers.

However, if you're looking for more advanced features, like Geographic Information System (GIS) data and the ability to view older versions of imagery to see how places have changed over time, you can also download Google Earth Pro to your desktop or laptop.

What do people use Google Earth for? Scientists have used Google Earth to record geographic change and the growth of cities over time. Timothy A. Clary/Getty Images

Google Earth users, including nonprofit organizations, scientists, geographers, and map enthusiasts, use this program to track sea level rise in cities around the world, geographic changes in indigenous languages, and changes in forest cover over time. , and records air pollution on maps. such as London and the expansion of urban centers around the world.

And people use Google Earth every day to view places of interest, including their homes, travel destinations, and world landmarks. Unlike Google Street View, which shows photos taken by a car, Google Earth shows satellite images from above.

Google Maps, Google Images, and Google Earth can be used together to find and view almost any place on Earth.

In 2014, a German company that had developed similar 3D mapping software in the 1990s filed a lawsuit against Google, accusing the Silicon Valley giant of infringing its patent rights. Two years later, a jury in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware ruled in favor of Google. The incident was dramatized in the 2021 Netflix series “The Billion Dollar Code.”

In February 2024, Google announced it was partnering with the Environmental Defense Fund to use Google Earth to map methane leaks around the world and make the information available to the public for free.

Google will use data from its new satellite MethaneSAT, which aims to pinpoint the sources of methane leaks that are contributing to climate change.

