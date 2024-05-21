Loral's senior vice president takes a deep dive into the company's sustainability program





Speaking at the recent NYSCC Supplier Day, Qian Zheng, MD/PhD – Senior Vice President Head of Advanced Research North America and Global Regenerative Beauty Discovery Domain at LOral Research & Innovation, spoke about how the company is implementing its green science strategy with the goal of making significant improvements. Explained how to lead. By the end of the decade, the environmental profile of the product should be revealed.

These lofty goals will be achieved through four key strategic pillars: sustainable cultivation, green extraction, green chemistry, biotechnology and fermentation.

In an exclusive interview with Cosmetic Design, Dr. Zheng said that the company's global sustainability program is a comprehensive vision of the company's sustainability goals, and that under its sustainability goals, we are moving from the fight against climate change to society. We explained that we want to reduce our impact on the environment in every aspect, including our efforts to reduce the impact on the environment. Reduce water usage, conserve biodiversity and protect natural resources.

Under this umbrella, we have set very clear goals towards our 2030 sustainability goals, including sourcing 95% of our raw materials from renewable sources and 100% of our products. She said this includes making sure it is designed to be environmentally friendly.

To date, LOral has already made significant progress towards achieving its goals. Dr. Zheng said it is still doing very well, with 65% of its raw materials being renewable and more than 80% biodegradable. But we know there are significant gaps that need to be addressed through science and innovation. [and] With change, she added.

“Our need for sustainability is to respect the environment, in line with the company's vision of research and innovation (R&I) transformation,” Dr. Cheng said. Under that umbrella, she clarified, green science transformation through R&I contributions is our goal, both in terms of product performance and improved consumer benefits. [while] At the same time, we are also responsible for the environment.

A closer look at the four pillars: Sustainable cultivation

The LOral for the Future program is supported by the four strategic pillars mentioned above, which are combined and leveraged to deliver a complementary approach to greening our entire ingredient portfolio, Dr. Zheng explained. With that in mind, in addition to our internal approach, we are open to the outside world to bring in external expertise to build and collaborate on this sustainability effort together, she continued.

Under the pillar of sustainable cultivation, LOral invests resources in local communities and their economic development to support more sustainable sourcing practices. For example, the company works with communities in Morocco to build a number of local farms and gardens. As Dr. Zheng explained, ourika community gardens grow specific native plants and more than 200 species of native plants, with a wide variety of species grown in the area, contributing to the biodiversity of the area. It is said to represent.

She further added that by preserving the flora and fauna grown in the region, Loral can utilize them as a sustainable source of raw materials, while other plants like sainphoin and phacelia can be used as green manure to enrich the soil. I explained that it works and can keep the soil rich at the same time. Since the land is flat, there is no need to take in additional resources from outside. In addition, these community gardens also have laboratories for experiments and design studies from which active ingredients can be obtained, she added.

LOrals has helped more than 30 women establish a cooperative to grow each plant in the garden, Dr. Zheng said. This unprecedented social program aims to promote the skills and economic independence of local residents. Plus, we actually give back to the community. [by] She said they promote local employment through sustainable cultivation and local farming.

Another example where LOrals has invested in sustainable cultivation through local community involvement is in Thailand. Dr Chung said Loral has been working on a responsibly sourcing rice bran project with smallholder rice farmers in Thailand's Isan region since 2016, and in collaboration with local NGOs, four cooperatives have We are supporting the introduction of agricultural methods. Reduce greenhouse gases and increase resilience to environmental change.

The company's investments include eliminating tillage to protect soil, implementing agroforestry to increase farmers' income and protect wildlife, and implementing water efficiency initiatives to reduce water use and emissions. She explained that it features four pilot areas that have transitioned to higher rice cultivation methods. With great success so far, by 2022 the initiative will support 1,186 local farmers, 59% of whom are women.

A closer look at the four pillars: biotechnology and fermentation

In addition to investing in sustainable cultivation through local communities, LOral also dedicates resources to investments in biotechnology and fermentation. For example, as CosmeticsDesign reported last year, the company entered into a strategic partnership with Debut Biotechnology. The Company is the only biotechnology company with complete vertical integration capabilities incorporating ingredient discovery, cell-free, biofermentation, formulation and clinical completion. The company's website says it is backed by scalable raw materials and brand creation.

Regarding the investment in Debut, Dr. Chung said this is a great example of the type of partnership the company is looking for, not just in biotech but across all industries as long as it aligns with the company's innovation goals. Ta. He explains that Debut's model is a scalable, highly efficient, ultra-precise and customizable approach. When considering investing in innovative technologies to support improved sustainable practices, it is important to understand that such new capabilities are not limited to one type of company but are open to a variety of industries. , he added.

The same thinking applies to LOrals' approach to investing in fermentation technology. Dr. Zheng said this is a new era in fermentation where molecules are specifically designed to actually achieve targeted fermentation of very potent ingredients. So LOral actually invested in a facility in France focused on biofermentation. [and] We focus on developing new types of raw materials and active ingredients. Dr. Zheng added that with its pipeline, it looks forward to having new, innovative and powerful ingredients that are sustainable.

A closer look at the four pillars: Green Chemistry

In his Supplier Day keynote, Dr. Zheng mentioned companies investing in green chemistry, talked about examples from the industry side, and said that LOral is working with academic institutions (such as MIT, UC Berkeley, and Stanford Research Institute) to We also discussed how we are actively collaborating with other disciplines. She summarized that she not only focuses on current technology and technological capabilities, but also looks to the future.

As an example, Dr. Zheng highlighted LOrals' research into the skin microbiome, which he described as gaining significant attention in the research field. By asking questions about how we do things; [can] She explained that the company is working on ways to be truly disruptive in science, leveraging the microbiome, microbes, and biotechnology to actually build the future.

To support research efforts in this area, Dr. Zhang explained, LOral has partnered with the Microbiome Innovation Center at the University of California, San Diego, a global leader in microbiome research. Working with the center, Dr. Zhang said, they've actually built an innovation program to explore how we can use microbiome science to develop new solutions for skin health and skin aging in the future.

A closer look at the four pillars: Green Extraction

The final pillar of LOral for the Future focuses on investing in Green Extraction technologies, which Dr Zheng acknowledged is a challenging area of ​​sustainable development. When you harvest from nature, you need to think about scalability, she explained, and you need to think about purification, precipitation, or downstream processing to actually get the quality of the compound or molecule you're looking for.

Typically, anything that comes from nature is often a mixture, whether it's a microorganism, a cell source or a plant extract, she said. As a result, there's still a need to ensure safety, purity is ensured, that you're actually harvesting what you're looking for, and that efficacy testing is done, she said. We want performance for the consumer, but that's not an easy step, so we have a lot of scientific strategies and different properties that are being applied towards that, she added.

When considering investments in green extraction technologies and other means of implementing more sustainable practices, it is essential not to sacrifice either product performance or ethical practices, says Dr. emphasized. Both are very important and we want to make them both our top priority.

Of course, there are different ways to innovate in terms of achieving that performance, and there are different ways to innovate for sustainability, she added. So we need to find a balance between all of these, sometimes it may not be a trade-off, it's about creating something new and exciting, she continued.

For example, if your current product has a certain performance, you want to make it more sustainable, but not necessarily replace it one-for-one, she explained. Instead, she went on to create this functional replacement from time to time. It's not quite the same, but it actually brings similar or better functionality to performance, and that could be exciting.

Moreover, innovation in this field can mean creating something completely new that even in modern times consumers are not familiar with or do not understand. It could be a whole new realm of precision, performance, and creative disruptive innovation. So it could be new territory, she concluded. [but] It's not about trade-offs.

A greener future for everyone

Dr. Jenn on the role that Lorals Green Science's approach will play in shaping the future of the global beauty industry: We are clear that we are driving sustainability in the beauty sector, and we believe that not only we but the industry I said I hope the whole thing will move forward with us. Additionally, we are educating consumers to become more accepting and adopting the concept of sustainability, and how it really impacts the daily lives of millions and billions of consumers. It added that it is one.

Beyond beauty itself, it's how consumers perceive the world that matters. [and] Do they have a sustainable mindset in their daily life, she further shared. She explained that we can really approach it through that and of course have partnerships outside of the beauty industry where we can actively collaborate and influence our partners.

Going forward, LOral is very ambitious in the field of sustainable innovation and intends and will continue to improve its performance while also becoming more environmentally responsible, Dr. Zheng said. We are really driving and accelerating the transformation of green science from the research and innovation side, and we are doing our best to innovate in green science, while at the same time understanding where we need to remain humble, she summarized.

Consistent with this mindset, she concluded, is the understanding that we can't do everything ourselves, so we're embracing open innovation ways of thinking and working. This means that we actively seek collaboration with external partners from different organizations, as long as we have common values ​​and mindsets.

