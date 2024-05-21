Redfin appears to have a list of Google engineers accused of murdering their wives





(KRON) — The listing for a Santa Clara home on Redfin for $2,120,000 includes descriptions of the home including “move-in ready,” “freshly painted inside and out” and “close to everything.” The home, located at 714 Valley Way, appeared on Redfin earlier this week and was built in 1960.

It has a two-car garage, air conditioning, and is equipped with “excellent cabinetry” and “high-end appliances.” However, there is no mention of the property's unfortunate history.

First reported by SFGate, the house appears to be the same one previously occupied by a Google engineer who allegedly brutally murdered his wife inside their home.

On January 16 of this year, Xuayi Yu, who was also a software engineer at Google, was found dead inside his home, which matches the address listed on Redfin. The Santa Clara County District Attorney said police arrived at the home around 11 a.m. for a welfare check.

An acquaintance told police that Yu's husband, Liren Chen, did not answer the phone or the door. He said he saw Ms Chen “on her knees, motionless, with her hands up and staring blankly” inside her home.

Officers entered the home and took Chen into custody. The victim was found dead on the floor with severe blunt force trauma to the head. Prosecutors said Chen's right hand was extremely swollen and purple, there was blood on his clothes, legs, arms and hands, and there were scratches on his arms.

According to court documents, paramedics asked Chen how he injured his hand.

“I hit my wife,” he answered.

Chen, 27, was arrested and charged with murdering his wife.

The California Association of Realtors requires sellers to disclose any deaths on properties listed within the past three years. KRON4 reached out to the listing agent for an explanation. We have not yet heard back.

