Baltimore Daily Roundup: How to Build a Technology Hub. Winner of Pava Center Demo Day.Dali was (finally) cleared





How to build an inclusive ecosystem

UpSurge Baltimore's work revolves around the concept of equity tech — the idea that the technology and innovation sector cannot thrive or exist without a true commitment to equity. CEO Corey Bailey delivered that message during a keynote speech at Technical.ly's Builders Conference in Philadelphia earlier this month, as well as a related panel he moderated.

Bailey and colleagues working to build similar ecosystems in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Birmingham (Alabama, not the UK, a necessary distinction) discussed the importance of data, quality-of-life factors, and other elements they believe make up a strong innovation sector. Their insights, which included a recommendation to embrace what Bailey called “relentless incrementalism,” speak to the challenge facing American cities as they try to build economies free of historical inequality.

See this summary for more details.

Software is not the future of technology

This declaration may sound dramatic, but don't stop writing software. We definitely need them all. Our CEO Chris Wink's new column bridges the recent history of federal funding with his current state of AI, explaining how the next horizon in technology is centered around things like semiconductors and robots – physical things. It is claimed that it is expanding.

“That doesn't mean software won't be involved; of course there will be,” Wink wrote. It's just that the software is now somewhat embedded. It's a bit like a washing machine or a telephone. ”

Read more about the economic impact in our new column.

News Incubator: What else you need to know today

ICYMI: Read Alana Nicole Davis' look back at her time in our newsroom, why she loves Baltimore Innovators, and what she's up to next. [Technical.ly]

The newest group of Johns Hopkins University's Social Innovation Lab concluded Thursday with a special demo day at the Pava Marie Laperre Center for Entrepreneurship. Pava Center leader and 2024 RealLIST Connector Josh Ambrose confirmed that each team received his $5,000. Audience Award winners Metallic Luxury (which focuses on sustainable community development) and NGLA (which trains multilingual youth as interpreters to help communities navigate the health and legal ecosystem) ) each got an additional $2,000. A member of the cohort also won a $15,000 grand prize for choosing Salama His Wellness, which aims to provide resources for continuing postpartum care and maternal health. [The Pava Center]

Nearly two months after it struck and destroyed the Key Bridge, the container ship Dali has been removed from the mid-Patapsco River. Check out this cool timelapse of its return to port. [Baltimore Sun]

Last weekend, Seize the Day won the 149th Preakness Stakes. By the way, I saw some people on Instagram proudly wearing pastel colored clothes and hats. [ESPN]

What the latest events after the bridge collapse mean for Dali's mostly Indian crew. [Baltimore Banner]

on the calendar

May 21: UpSurge Baltimore celebrates 150th Equitech Tuesday with a special version of its weekly meet-up at Waverly Brewing Company. [Details here]

May 23: The Greater Baltimore Commission hosts its latest annual meeting and presents its 10-year plan at Sparrows Point. [Details here]

June 2: I AM MENtality's 8th Anniversary Gala is hosted by Alana Nicole Davis. [Details here]

June 5th-8th: Public Space Project 4th International Placemaking Week Conference. Alana Nicole Davis will moderate the opening plenary. [Details here]

Before you go…

To help keep our independent journalism strong, please consider supporting Technical.ly. Unlike most business-focused media, we don't offer paid content. Instead, we rely on your personal and organizational support.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://technical.ly/newsletter/baltimore-daily-roundup-2024-05-20/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos