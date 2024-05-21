Michael Dell to lead Dell in AI innovation and future prospects





The technology industry has been characterized by cyclical waves of innovation that redefine the landscape approximately every 10 years. The current force for change is artificial intelligence, which is being integrated into every aspect of technology at an unprecedented pace. AI innovation is a trend that will continue to expand.

Rapid advances in AI are reshaping not just products and services but entire business models, highlighting the critical role of data in this evolution. Companies that effectively leverage these changes will be able to lead the market and drive productivity and efficiency to new heights.

“Dell Technologies feels like we were born for this moment,” said Michael Dell (pictured), CEO of Dell Technologies. You'll see how dynamic our team is. We're building solutions, AI factories, compute, storage, networking, memory, services, a broad ecosystem of open and closed ecosystems, and professional services to make it all happen.

Dell spoke with theCUBE's Dave Vellante and Savannah Peterson at Dell Technologies World during an exclusive broadcast on theCUBE, SiliconANGLE Media's live streaming studio. They discuss how Dell is driving its AI revolution by adapting quickly to industry changes, focusing on customer needs, and leveraging strategic partnerships to innovate and future-proof its operations. We talked about what we were doing. (*Disclosure below.)

Accelerating AI Innovation

The transformative power of AI is transforming the technology industry at an unprecedented pace. This rapid evolution highlights the need for businesses to adapt quickly to remain competitive.

“What's interesting in our industry is that about every 10 years something comes along that redefines the opportunity for technology to impact the world,” Dell said. We've seen it with the Internet, microprocessors, PCs, cloud, mobile, and now obviously with AI. The key difference is that this wave is happening maybe 10 times faster than other waves.”

Dell's observations highlight the urgent need for businesses to adapt to this rapidly changing landscape. According to Dell, Dell is strategically positioning itself to take advantage of this AI revolution. The company's comprehensive approach and holistic strategy are designed to support the diverse and expanding needs of his AI-driven applications across industries.

“We are reinventing Dell and reinventing Dell to future-proof it so we can continue to serve our customers better, faster and stronger,” Dell said. Masu.

The evolution to AI was not a coincidence, but a calculated move by the company. This deliberate strategy underscores Dell Technologies' commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancement, Dell explained.

“When I saw these generative AI models, I imagined what that would mean for how we operate as a company,” he said. It really pushed us into a whole different gear. And we said it's time to reconsider [our future].

This proactive approach has enabled Dell Technologies to continuously innovate and stay competitive. As a result, the company is well-positioned to meet the evolving demands of an AI-driven market, Dell added.

Reinventing Dell Technologies and preparing for the future

The decision to pivot to AI came from a realization that failing to adapt could make the company obsolete. Dell recognizes the importance of innovation and has embraced AI to ensure long-term success and relevance in a rapidly changing industry.

“Dell said, 'If we don't do this, someone else is going to do it and they could put us out of business. So let's do it, let's give it our all.'”

This bold approach has significantly advanced the company's products to specifically address the needs of enterprise customers who require advanced AI infrastructure. According to Dell, continuously evolving its products and services ensures that the company remains an important partner for companies looking to navigate the complexities of AI integration.

“As we rolled out these models, we started seeing a lot of new demand from customers who needed training systems. They were saying, 'OK, this is great, but I need a faster network and faster storage.' And I want to connect thousands, tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands of these together. Can you help me?'” Dell explained.

This customer-centric approach ensures that our solutions match the real-world requirements of AI deployments. It also fosters strong relationships with customers and strengthens Dell's reputation as a trusted and innovative technology partner.

Another key aspect of Dell's strategy is its focus on the edge computing market.

In the future, most edge devices will be machine-to-machine, Dell said. And in fact we are already seeing it. It's not really the future. It's now. ”

The company's NativeEdge platform is aimed at simplifying the management and deployment of edge computing resources to address industries such as manufacturing and retail, where demand for localized processing and data management is increasing.

Building trust and partnership

Relationships and partnerships play a vital role in Dell Technologies' success. Dell reflected on his long-standing relationships with industry leaders such as Nvidia Corp.'s Jensen Huang and ServiceNow Inc.'s Bill McDermott.

“We built a friendship, a relationship, and a trust. We did a lot of work together and in the process also became friends with common views on opportunities and things we could do together,” he said.

These partnerships are not only beneficial, they're essential in a rapidly evolving industry. They enable Dell to leverage collective expertise and resources to drive innovation. Working with industry leaders enables Dell to quickly adapt to new challenges and seize new opportunities.

“These friendships are invaluable,” he added. “And when we move quickly, we need trusted partnerships to get things done.”

Looking to the future, Michael Dell is optimistic about AI and technology's positive impact on society. He envisions advancements that will enhance and benefit humanity in many ways. “Technology has always been about making us healthier, safer and more productive in all our human endeavors,” Dell said. “I see what we'll unlock with this AI superpower is advances in scientific discovery.”

