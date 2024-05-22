



UniSuper, an Australian superannuation fund manager, was using Google Cloud for its Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) contract, but lost its disaster recovery (DR) method when the entire infrastructure subscription was removed. I found out that there isn't.

UniSuper previously used Google Cloud VMware Engine to migrate its VMware-based hardware infrastructure from two datacenters to Google Cloud. As part of the private cloud agreement, UniSuper was replicating services and data into his two Google Cloud regions. However, this regional separation was virtual in nature, as copies were lost in both regions due to an internal Google error. External disaster recovery facilities were not in place.

This caused an outage that affected more than 620,000 UniSuper fund members, who were unable to access their superannuation accounts for more than a week.

Although UniSuper had backup systems in place, the deletion affected both regions and resulted in a complete loss of data. Fortunately, UniSuper had additional backups with another provider, which allowed us to minimize data loss and speed up recovery.

A joint statement from Google and UniSuper said:

This is an isolated and “unique event” that has never occurred before with any of Google Cloud's clients around the world. This shouldn't have happened. Google Cloud has identified the event that led to this interruption and has taken steps to prevent it from happening again.

But not everyone is convinced that this is a unique problem. Daniel Compton, a software developer focused on Clojure and large-scale systems, posted a blog post about this phenomenon, concluding:

It's difficult to say for certain what happened because so few details have been shared, but I personally suspect that UniSuper operator error was a major contributing factor. We hope that APRA, Australia's superannuation regulator, will investigate further and release a more detailed report.

And as a respondent on the hacker thread put it:

Basically, it's impossible, so I'd really like to hear the actual story here. In reality, “Google completely destroyed customer data within hours/days.” This is further compounded by UniSuper's bizarre announcement that it will post a TK quote on its website, but Google has not published it or objected to it.

Additionally, with additional backup in mind, the same Hacker News respondent commented:

Interestingly, the Australian Financial Services Regulatory Authority (APRA) requires businesses to have multi-cloud plans for each application. For example, “enterprise-critical” applications must be able to be migrated to a secondary cloud service within four weeks.

We do not know how common this regulation is across the industry in Australia, or whether it is common in other countries as well.

And finally, a respondent in the Reddit thread wrote:

Customer support is not built into Google's DNA. This can happen with any provider, but it happens much more frequently with Google.

This story is a classic reminder of the Rule of One. 1 is 0, 2 is 1. I'm glad I was able to recover from another provider.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.infoq.com/news/2024/05/google-cloud-unisuper-outage/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos