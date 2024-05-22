Are central banks poised to become centers of crypto innovation?





The Bank for International Settlements' Innovation Hub does important work integrating new technologies into the global financial system. The next step is to involve both banks and non-banks in the discussion, writes Dante Disparte.

Christophe Bosset/Bloomberg News

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) held its 4th Innovation Summit in Basel, Switzerland. Over three days, invited guests representing central banks, regulators, policymakers and industry leaders gathered to discuss how to navigate rapid innovation in the global financial system. Agustín Carstens, former president of the Central Bank of Mexico and general manager of BIS, said that under the long shadow of digital currency projects of big tech companies and the continued rise of cryptocurrencies, the central bank is facing the risks and opportunities of technology head-on. We began the Summit by calling for both cautious steps and giant leaps in the face of the opportunities we face.

Since 2019, sentiment among central bankers toward so-called central bank digital currencies has shifted from negative to positive, driven in no small part by the failure of the Facebook-backed Libra project. More than 134 countries, representing 98% of the world's GDP, are currently experimenting with publicly issued digital currencies to some extent. However, the challenge is that people are not quick to approve of currencies that may violate their privacy, especially in democratic societies where central banks enjoy trust and authority. While there are certainly other considerations in the case against CBDC, one is often overlooked. That means the development of CBDC and sound digital asset policy could proceed in tandem. For example, unlocking, rather than constraining, rules-based free markets will be key to winning the fierce digital currency space race. Indeed, political rifts in the United States are further compounded by the number of anti-CBDC bills in circulation, with Republican presidential candidates vowing to block these innovations altogether. But central banks, like their private sector banks and payment system peers, are adaptable. This adaptability was on display at Basel, with a broad focus on what Carstens and Indian tech titan Nandan Nilekani call the “FinInternet.” This is borrowed from the previous analogy of an Internet of Value driven by an open blockchain network.

In calling for a “FinInternet” (a contraction of the words finance and internet), much of the discussion in Basel was around prototyping a unified shared ledger, along with a series of new BIS Innovation Hub projects. It is important to note that a blockchain by any other name is still a blockchain, and that a Google spreadsheet on Amazon’s cloud is not the same thing as an Ethereum-based open network that promotes universal access, competitiveness, configurability, programmability, and resilience, perhaps all of the features of the aforementioned internet of value. This idea of ​​financial shareware borrows heavily from existing global blockchain-based financial services, which have underpinned trillions of dollars of economic activity around many of the traditional banking, payments, and capital markets use cases, many of which have traditionally been enshrined in analog or “brick and mortar” systems. In other words, the internet of value is already here, even if the transition from dial-up to broadband was not linear.

One challenge for banks in particular is how the concept of a unified shared ledger will encourage major regulators to take a permit-and-waiver approach to leveraging existing open blockchains and related new technologies. I mean, are you forcing it? This is an oversight for both banks and central banks. In the name of prudential risk management, they are forcing banks to refrain from using open technology, which not only can level the playing field but is also consistent with many broader central bank goals, such as open technology. banking, faster payments or cyber resilience. Furthermore, a unified shared ledger as a concept is at risk because of two major risks: geopolitics, which involves the rails on which currencies ride rather than weaponizing them, and intense competition in banking and payments, where “coordination” is less likely to occur. It works under gain scale.

Therefore, important policy questions need to be asked and answered if the FinInternet is to gain real traction. Chief among these is the issue of broadening the definition of what a bank is. Today, it's nearly impossible to discern the line between “fin” and “technology” in modern banking. This is because there is significant demand from consumers, businesses, markets and economies for banks to go far beyond the traditional box. Outside of prudential regulators and ultimately central banks, there are few viable ways to modernize banking. The usually steady, invisible hand of central banks fosters more open, rules-based competition that is truly risk-adjusted, activity-based, and technology-neutral. But all too often, existing protections in the spirit of financial stability have the insidious effect of deterring potentially useful challenger innovation, while at the same time preventing banks from failing if one bank fails. It disadvantages small and medium-sized players who are facing a moral hazard in the banking industry where all banks go bankrupt. Faced with a loss of confidence, a backstop will be required at taxpayer expense. On the other hand, the lack of capital commitments for even the cash equivalent of digital assets on banks' balance sheets has narrowed their core role as underwriters of innovation and key trading partners for technological competitiveness. .

Under the leadership of Cecilia Skinsley, a former deputy governor of the Riksbank (the world's oldest continuously operating central bank) and a strong supporter of innovation, the BIS Innovation Hub is working to: This should be encouraged, especially if banks and non-banks are invited into the lab. There will soon be seven BIS-sponsored innovation centers around the world, serving as veritable secret hubs for rapid prototyping and analysis of emerging technologies that impact the financial system. From AI to quantum computing to the inevitable rationalization of crypto assets within regulatory boundaries, evolving BIS into a center of excellence for responsible innovation may be a challenge, but our commitment to innovation is Seems to be sincere. Perhaps more than any other global organization, the BIS is well placed to repair the often fraught relationships between banks and nonbanks. After all, completing the unfinished business in the financial system is a common goal.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.americanbanker.com/opinion/are-central-banks-about-to-become-centers-of-crypto-innovation The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos