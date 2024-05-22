



Google, facing an antitrust jury trial over claims that it has a monopoly on online advertising, has chosen the most logical thing possible to avoid a jury trial. It was to write a check to the U.S. Department of Justice to have prosecutors interrogate prosecutors. Claim for damages.

According to federal court filings [PDF] Google announced last week in Virginia that it had presented the Justice Department with a check of an unspecified amount covering “the full amount of monetary damages sought.”

Google said this resolves the Justice Department's damages claims and resolves Uncle Sam's reason for seeking a jury trial.

“The Justice Department filed a last-minute damages claim in an effort to secure a jury trial in a case that even they themselves described as “highly technical'' and “outside the everyday knowledge of most prospective jurors.'' We made this up,” Google said in a statement to The Register. “That's why the law requires a judicial review of the evidence in this case.”

Beyond the proposed settlement, Google continues to maintain its innocence of charges of abusing its monopoly position in the online advertising market, saying it looks forward to defending its business and strategy in court rather than a jury. ing.

Google's ad monopoly case – one of several antitrust lawsuits against the web giant – was filed in early 2023, and within months the list of state plaintiffs had grown to 17, not including the Justice Department itself. The original complaint alleges that Google has acquired competitors, forced publishers and advertisers to use its tools, and manipulated ad space auctions, all of which pose “any threat to its dominance over digital advertising technology.” The Justice Department argued that this was to “eliminate or significantly reduce the

It's unclear how much money Google offered to the Justice Department, but Chocolate Factory argued in a court filing that the Justice Department's damages action was “well below its original description.” . Google said the Justice Department initially sought more than $100 million in damages for ads placed by “certain federal agencies.”

Despite these $100 million claims, Google said the amount has been reduced over time due to the discovery. Although the filing does not directly allege such a thing (at least in the unredacted portion), a Google spokesperson said the Justice Department's damages claim has been reduced to less than $1 million. Google says it should hire an expert in this case.

The Justice Department, which was contacted for comment for this article, will have a chance to refute Google's claims at the next hearing in the case on June 21. If Google's attempts at a financial settlement fail, the case will go to trial in September.

Google also faces an antitrust lawsuit over its alleged online search monopoly, which recently concluded in a Washington, D.C., court.

There are no juries in search monopoly cases, and late last year a Google trade group argued that the Play Store maintains an illegal monopoly by requiring developers to pay for use of third-party payment services. At the time, the jury lost an antitrust lawsuit.

