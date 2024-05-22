Vidya Srinivasan has the toughest job in advertising





As a child, Vidya Srinivasan, vice president and general manager of advertising at Google, believed one thing. It was that she wanted to become a doctor.

She had a large family in India. There were many of her cousins ​​and her older relatives, including her grandmother Vatsala. There were already many engineers in her family. Besides, Vatsala liked her idea that she had a doctor's granddaughter to take care of her.

But Srinivasan's plans hit a snag before she graduated from high school.

I majored in biology and hated it, she said.

Luckily, Srinivasan was also taking his first coding class. That completely changed my mind, she said, recalling her excitement to see the results. I was able to write programs and have them do what I wanted. He had so much power and control.

Mr. Srinivasan now has more power and control than he ever imagined when he was young. In November 2023, Google named her head of advertising, the company's golden revenue stream, which generated nearly $306 billion in revenue last year.

The agency's power alone was enough to attract attention to the 44-year-old Srinivasan. The timing of her promotion is similar. Google may be at the top of the tech world, but there are strong winds blowing at the top.

Google faces multiple challenges to maintain its dominance in digital advertising. The company is countering criticism from both regulators and industry experts that its privacy sandbox, a privacy-friendly alternative to third-party cookies, is not complete. And while AI is playing an increasingly powerful role in advertising tools like P-MAX, its role is largely opaque, leading critics to accuse Google of trust issues. .

These tensions, combined with the relentless march of digital, make Srinivasan's job one of the most demanding in ad tech.

One of the biggest challenges for Vidhyas is to restore the trust of advertisers.

David Deal, veteran branding and marketing consultant

Digital advertising is complex and constantly evolving, and leadership in this space requires lifelong learning, Prabhakar Raghavan, Google's senior vice president of knowledge and information, told ADWEEK. Vidhya is exactly the type of leader that Google and the industry need at this critical moment.

But Google needs more than digital gurus. It needs diplomats.

There's a lot of mistrust between the advertising community and the Google Ads platform right now, and that's unfortunate, said Barry Schwartz, founder of Search Engine Roundtable, as revealed during the course of the Justice Department's antitrust case. He cited the fact that Google had done the following: They secretly raised advertising rates. Advertisers always felt something was wrong, he says.

Building trust is one of the goals Srinivasan has set for himself.

In my role, she said, it will be important to balance all of the different realities we have. Whether we leverage AI or take advantage of new types of queries coming to search, we do it all with user privacy and user trust at the forefront of everything we do.

Srinivasan took to the stage last year and has been widely praised for her honest and approachable demeanor.

Srinivasan brings a considerable skill set to meet the challenges at hand. She trained at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, where she and her (all male) classmates built computers from scratch. After she earned her master's degree at Georgia Tech, she worked as an engineer at IBM for 10 years, then she worked at Amazon Web Services for an additional 6 years. Her current post at Google is her third and continues her systematic expansion, starting with key measurement, advertiser platforms, and consumer platforms such as search, travel, shopping, Gmail, and Discover feeds. represents her approach to career.

She said it's been an honor to run such a business, and it's true that it's happened in stages.

Alan Thygesen, who runs the Americas advertising business and worked closely with Srinivasan when she joined Google in 2019, recalls how quickly she learned.

“She knows her stuff, and there are things she doesn't know, but she figures it out quickly,” said Thygesen, now CEO of DocuSign. “That she came in from the outside and took a senior leadership position says a lot about how I and everyone at Google experienced her. I wasn't surprised at all when she handed it all to me.

And all for, well, a tremendous amount of money. Google's advertising revenue reached approximately $66 billion in the fourth quarter alone, accounting for 77% of its revenue. This is a tremendous responsibility, and it can be a scary one.

I don't know if I would call it scary, Srinivasan said. He feels the weight of responsibility.

Srinivasan and PMG's head of search, social and shopping will be on stage at Google Marketing Live 2023. Google big expectations

So did her predecessor. In a 2019 internal email (released as part of an antitrust case that ended on May 3), former head of Google's advertising business, Jerry Dischler, said the advertising department was under pressure to meet Wall Street expectations. He talked about the pressure he felt. “If we don't achieve our plans, we will be punished quite severely in the marketplace,” he wrote.

But Srinivasan insisted: “We have never felt any outside pressure to do anything just for the bottom line.”

Still, it's clear that there are high expectations for this job. Srinivasan said revenue is one aspect of that. [But] Considering the role advertising plays in society, it is also a social responsibility. [and] All of the businesses we support, especially small businesses and those run by marginalized communities, for whom it can be even harder to get discovered.

She added: “When you care about your users (both consumers and advertisers in my case), you have energy and motivation.”

Nazri Arageband, who currently serves as Srinivasan's chief of staff, noticed these qualities when she first saw Srinivasan host a town hall in 2019.

What is unique about Vidya is that she can progress from the highest level. [talking about] Alageband said it gives advertisers a very granular way of seeing how their products are being used, all the way down to the code level. She is an engineer, product manager, customer support agent, and salesperson at the same time.

Challenges pile up

Google still controls about 90% of the search market, but it's no longer an unconquerable monolith. According to marketing platform SOCi, 62% of Gen Zers looking for something use TikTok and 67% use Instagram. Sujata Ramnarayan, a marketing lecturer at Santa Clara University's Leavey School of Business, said Amazon is also a search engine, and if people start using ChatGPT more, it will become a search engine in its own right.

There's also a chatbot as part of Perplexity AI, a search engine as part of it, and its backers include Jeff Bezos. Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas told Reuters that Google will be seen as legacy and old.

Srinivasan is quick to say that challengers to Google are numerous — “Now more than ever, people have incredible choices” — but she argues that continued innovation and evolution, particularly with its Search Generative Experience, will enable Google to maintain its position.

Another issue looming on Srinivasan's horizon is Google's replacement of third-party cookies, a consumer tracking measure that privacy advocates have forced to retire. Privacy Sandbox, Google's collection of tools that replace cookies, has received mixed reviews. In April, Google had to postpone its cookie retirement for the third time, pushing the deadline to 2025.

Srinivasan said the team is looking to reconcile feedback between industry regulators and developers, and once that happens, they'll be ready to offer the sandbox.

Meanwhile, Srinivasan also has to address the conflicting views advertisers have about Google, saying its AI-powered ad tools can be used to select or generate creative assets like compelling text, eye-catching images and compelling videos, he wrote in a March Think With Google post.

Some people, like veteran industry speaker and consultant Brad Geddes, are unimpressed by the creative work that AI is producing. Most of it is taken from advertisers' websites, he said. Google didn't create it. They are reassigning.

Generative AI is wrong in so many ways. [can] SEO strategist Mike Grehan added: “It's dangerous to mess with advertising.” If I'm an advertiser, sorry, I'm not paying for that.

But generative AI in advertising is not yet a revenue driver for Google. The bigger issue has to do with trust in P-MAX, which decides where to serve the most effective ads. How does it work? That's really the question.

“When you talk to advertisers, they all say pretty much the same thing,” Schwartz said. “Performance Max is a black box”

One of Vidya's biggest challenges will be regaining advertiser trust, said David Diehl, a veteran branding and marketing consultant. Google is alienating advertisers, who complain of everything from a lack of transparency to being forced to adopt AI-powered campaign types. Google has a lot of work to do.

Is Srinivasan concerned about issues of trust, particularly around AI?

Very much so, she said.

Srinivasan said he reaches out to advertisers several times a week to familiarize them with the new technology. Additionally, she said, we are working to ensure that her AI models themselves have guardrails for what they can and cannot do. Perform adversarial testing on these models to find flaws. In addition to that, we want to give advertisers continued control. It's an evolutionary process and I'm getting more comfortable with it. It will take some time.

Boys, don't worry.

After seven months on the job, Srinivasan still has time to fully mature before taking on big responsibilities, but of course not forever. But her confidence never wavers, even as she discusses the daunting challenges ahead.

Srinivasan credits her grandmother for that.

Widowed at the age of 40, Vatsala raised her four daughters and sent them to university. She also watched over her young Vidya while her mother worked. Although Srinivasan grew up surrounded by boys, a very strong woman led her household. [making] big decision.

She said being comfortable in a male-dominated environment made her life easier going forward. Question: Can women be strong? I didn't know that was a question.

