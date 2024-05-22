Thomson Reuters Introduces CoCounsel and Microsoft Copilot at Microsoft Build 2024





In an exciting development at the Microsoft Build 2024 keynote, Thomson Reuters and Microsoft introduced groundbreaking enhancements to professional workspaces with the integration of Thomson Reuters CoCounsel and Microsoft Copilot for Microsoft 365. This partnership marks a significant advancement in AI-driven solutions. It provides professionals with a superior AI experience and promises to transform the way complex tasks are handled in the workplace.

Revolutionize professional workflows with AI

In a compelling on-stage demonstration, Thomson Reuters integrates CoCounsel with Microsoft Copilot to transform complex workloads that traditionally took days or hours into seconds with the click of a button. We have shown you how to do it. This integration leverages CoCounsel's deep subject matter expertise and Microsoft Copilot's intuitive user interface to work seamlessly within Microsoft 365 applications such as Word, SharePoint, Outlook, and Teams.

Highlighting the importance of this integration, Kriti Sharma, Chief Product Officer, LegalTech, Thomson Reuters said, “The combined capabilities of CoCounsel and Microsoft Copilot for Microsoft 365 empower professionals to harness the power of trusted content and AI, combined with the insights and data of their own organizations, in a personalized, advanced AI experience, all within the Microsoft environment.”

At Microsoft Build 2024, we're showcasing Thomson Reuters CoCounsel among other CoPilot enhancements. Learn about use cases and more.

Read the blog >

Improving legal and compliance efficiency

The demonstration highlighted legal use cases in which the General Counsel's Office collaborates with law firms to address new regulations aimed at combating forced labor in supply chains. This scenario showed how CoCounsel can significantly streamline regulatory compliance tasks using his Copilot extension for Microsoft 365. By analyzing both customer content and Thomson Reuters' own content, CoCounsel provides trusted answers and recommendations directly within your workflow, eliminating the need to switch between applications.

Srini Raghavan, vice president of Microsoft Teams ecosystem at Microsoft, added: Leverage workflows to speed up regulatory compliance tasks. ”

Future outlook and development

Looking to the future, Thomson Reuters continues to innovate with new features such as CoCounsel Drafting, currently in pre-sale and scheduled to launch in July. This new feature allows users to draft various types of legal documents directly in their Microsoft Word, improving the quality of their work by using AI to refine and review documents.

As Thomson Reuters and Microsoft continue to work together, they remain committed to delivering solutions that not only meet the current demands of professionals, but also anticipate future needs and ensure users have access to the most efficient and reliable tools for their daily work.

Thomson Reuters CoCounsel and Microsoft Copilot for Microsoft 365 give professionals an improved AI experience and take their GenAI assistant know-how to the next level.

Click here for details >

About Thomson Reuters Thomson Reuters (NYSE / TSX: TRI) is the leading source of intelligent information for businesses and professionals. Thomson Reuters combines industry expertise and innovative technology to deliver critical information to key decision makers in the legal, tax, compliance, government and media sectors. For more information about Thomson Reuters, please visit tr.com.

