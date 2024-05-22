Google's Indian alphabet P stands for Pixel, D stands for Dixon: local contract manufacturer makes Google Pixel 8 smartphone





KOLKATA: Local contract manufacturer Dixon Technologies plans to manufacture Alphabet Inc's ultra-luxury smartphone Google Pixel 8 in the country, two industry executives said with knowledge of the plans. The first batch of Indian-made devices has just started trial production and is expected to hit the market by September, the company said.

Alphabet announced in October last year that it would manufacture Google Pixel smartphones in India. The company is the only major global smartphone brand that has been missing from the Indian manufacturing push in smartphones.

Dixon's pixel production capacity is 100,000 units per month, and plans are to export 25-30% of it, making it a new endeavor to gain market share in India, the world's second largest smartphone market. According to executives, the Pixel 8 model accounts for about 80% of Pixels sold in India. Devices are currently manufactured in Asian countries such as China and Vietnam. The move comes after the Indian company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Paget Electronics, signed a deal with Taiwan's Compal Electronics to manufacture mobile phones for the latter's customers. Compal is a manufacturing partner for Google products around the world, the executive said. Paget, a beneficiary of the government's Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for mobile phones, makes Pixel devices and offers competitive manufacturing prices to Google, executives said.

Alphabet, Dixon and Compal did not respond to inquiries.

Dixon Technologies will begin manufacturing smartphones for global brands through Compal by September, Atul Lal, managing director of Dixon Technologies, told analysts on the company's earnings call on May 15. He gave no details at the time.

The executives cited said Alphabet, like Apple, also plans to gradually expand production in India. Dixon may manufacture not only older devices but also future Pixel models domestically. Alphabet may also consider a second manufacturing partner in India, the company said. Google is reportedly in talks with Foxconn to manufacture Pixel smartphones in India.

Analysts say Google's move is partly aimed at gaining market share in India, where it has failed to capture despite several attempts. In the Pixel price range above Rs 50,000, consumers prefer Apple's iPhone and Samsung's Galaxy devices. Imported smartphones will be subject to a 22% import tax, which will increase prices.

According to Counterpoint Research, Apple will lead the Rs 50,000+ smartphone market in 2023 with a 68% share, followed by Samsung with 21%. All Pixel variants combined had a 1% share. However, researchers said the company increased its Indian shipments by 147% in 2023.

Currently, almost all iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models and older generation Apple devices sold in India are produced locally, as are Samsung's super-premium models.

Shilpi Jain, senior analyst at Counterpoint, said the locally made Pixel will be targeted at the domestic and export markets.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.economictimes.com/top-trending-products/electronics/googles-india-alphabet-p-for-pixel-d-for-dixon-local-contract-manufacturer-will-make-alphabet-incs-super-premium-google-pixel-8-smartphones/articleshow/110312616.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos