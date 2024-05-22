Google sends surprise check to Justice Department to avoid exclusive jury trial





Google sent a check to the U.S. government last week that, according to court filings, covers all damages the U.S. can expect to recover during Google's ad technology monopoly trial, scheduled to begin in September. It was meant to cover.

Google said sending the checks would nullify the government's only damages claim and, therefore, invalidate the government's plan to seek a jury trial on the damages claim. Google disputes its liability on the government's claims, but the payment will help “prevent the tail from wagging the dog,” the court filing said.

It's unclear how much that check was for; the court filing redacted key figures to protect Google's trade secrets. But Google argued that testimony from U.S. experts had “significantly” scaled back the damages award from initial estimates of $100 million to $300 million, and that the current damages estimate suggests it is “significantly less” than the U.S. has paid experts to reach those estimates.

According to Reuters, Google did not disclose the “amount paid,” but said, “After months of discovery, the Department of Justice was able to point to less than $1 million in estimated damages.”

“Rather than asking the Court to intervene in the Department of Justice's baseless and unreasonable demand for a jury trial, and to prevent the waste of resources that would result from defending against a damages claim whose value is far less than a fraction of the cost of litigation, Google made the bid,” Google's court filing states. Google will be awarded three times the full amount of damages sought by the U.S., plus prejudgment interest.

advertisement

Google appears to be betting on withdrawing from jury trials, hoping instead that judges will consider the highly technical and unusually complex facts of the trial.

“I don't think Google's strategy will prevail,” Mark Lemley, a professor at Stanford Law School, told Reuters. Professor Lemley suggested that Google may be overlooking the fact that “a jury could ultimately decide on a higher compensation than what Google offered.”

Google told the court that the Justice Department's plan to spend a significant portion of the trial educating jurors could prolong the case, while ordering an amicus trial with damages as an issue. Streamlining litigation.”

The Justice Department, which joined 17 states in filing an antitrust lawsuit against Google last year, is unlikely to back down from the fight.

In a recent court filing, the Department of Justice accused Google of “interfering with competition in the open web display advertising technology market for more than a decade,” harming consumers as well as competitors, according to Sherman. It maintained that it had violated the law.

Additionally, the Department of Justice requested a “separate” jury trial, flagging the case as “unusual” for an antitrust trial because Google “has standing to seek damages from Google as a direct purchaser of Google's advertising technology services.”

The government initially estimated that Federal Agency Advertisers (FAA) “spent more than $300 million on open web display advertising.” These are said to be overpayments over a decade in which Google allegedly set ultra-competitive prices while “suppressing competitive bidding from competing ad exchanges.”

Google argued that the damages claim was hastily put together as an “afterthought” just before the U.S. filed its complaint, but the FAA testified that it “found a lot of value” in Google's advertising services.

advertisement

To invalidate the damages, Google cited a 2023 lawsuit in which citizens sued the U.S. government seeking tax refunds. In that case, the United States “categorically” asserts that the full payment of the tax refund invalidates the plaintiff's claim for damages, and because the plaintiff cannot prolong the litigation simply by refusing to make a valid payment, the United States He urged the court to agree to invalidate the lawsuit even if the money was not converted into cash.

In the tax refund case, the U.S. government “assured the court that the same invalidity rules would apply even if the parties were reversed,” making it difficult for the U.S. to oppose Google's claim for damages. would seem hypocritical, Google suggested.

The government has not yet responded to Google's complaint, nor has there been any indication that it has accepted Google's payments, but a response is expected within the next month, Reuters said.

However, the day after Google's court filing, the Department of Justice filed a motion opposing Google's request for summary judgment. The government said in its filing that “direct evidence of monopoly power is 'almost unavailable,' but this is a rare case because Google has been flexible in its powers to 'control prices' for more than a decade.” It is one,” he said.

The US has accused Google of trying to dismiss the case based on “misinterpretations of the law and vague wording of the facts,” which also contradicts “economic realities.”

Google's market share is “more than nine times that of its next largest competitor, and twice the market share of its next nine largest competitors combined,” the Justice Department claimed last week.

The Justice Department wants to convince the court that it should force Google to sell its ad management suite, otherwise “Google's unlawful scheme to monopolize certain digital advertising technology” will only further solidify Google's control over the open web display ad technology market, which it argues “funds the news media, content creation, and free expression of ideas that are the foundation of the open internet as we know it.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2024/05/google-sends-doj-unexpected-check-in-attempt-to-avoid-monopoly-jury-trial/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos