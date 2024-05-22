Kevin Mandiant resigns as CEO of Google-owned Mandiant





Mr. Mandiant told Mandiant employees that he will remain as an advisor to the acclaimed cyber incident response and threat intelligence company he founded in 2004.

Mandiant is currently well underway with its integration into Google Cloud, and the company confirmed that founder Kevin Mandia will step down at the end of this month, but will remain involved as an advisor.

In September 2022, Google completed its $5.4 billion acquisition of Mandiant, a highly regarded cyber incident response and threat intelligence company.

[Related: Mandiant CEO On Biggest AI, Security And Google Investments]

Mandiant, who founded the company in 2004, revealed the plans in a letter to Mandiant employees, saying reins would now be handed over to executive vice president Sandra Joyce and vice president Jürgen Kutscher. The impending move was first reported about X by Joseph Meng of the Washington Post.

Following the progress of the integration and the tremendous leadership of Sandra Joyce and Jürgen Kutscher, I will be transitioning into an advisory role as of May 31, Mandia wrote in a letter to employees. , the company shared with CRN on Tuesday.

In a recent interview, Google Cloud executives told CRN that Google and Mandiant's respective threat intelligence teams have been fully integrated, allowing them to launch the new Google Threat Intelligence service earlier this month.

Mandia, a U.S. Air Force veteran who served in roles including as a special agent with the Office of Special Investigations, launched Red Cliff Consulting, later renamed Mandiant, in 2004. The company pioneered the critical field of incident response and was acquired by FireEye in 2014.

Mandiant was spun out with Symphony Technology Group's acquisition of its FireEyes products business before becoming independent again in 2021. Less than a year later, Google announced a deal to acquire Mandiant, a move that helps bolster the expansion of Google Cloud's suite of security operations tools.

In a letter to employees, Mandia said he is extremely proud of everything his team has accomplished over 20 years.

The word Mandiant is now associated with top-level security advisory services and incident response. Building such a strong brand requires great dedication, and our customers remain a strong testament to our capabilities and importance, Mandia said in his letter.

The Google acquisition was a significant milestone for Mandiant, he added. “It gave us the opportunity to further expand our impact. I've always believed that Google was the best place for Mandiant, and our journey over the past two years has proven that.”

Mandia wrote that he intends to continue serving on and advising Google Public Sector's board of directors in his upcoming advisory role at Google Cloud. [CEO] Thomas [Kurian] He and his leadership team are involved in a variety of cybersecurity projects.

At the end of the day, what Mandiant is doing is more important than ever, and we are confident that we will continue to advance our mission of preventing and countering cyber-attacks, preferably behind the scenes of anonymity and safety. Mandia told employees it would pose a huge risk to criminals in hiding. letter.

Mr. Mandia is also a strategic partner of Ballistic Ventures, a venture company specializing in cybersecurity that he co-founded in 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.crn.com/news/security/2024/kevin-mandia-stepping-down-as-ceo-at-google-owned-mandiant The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos