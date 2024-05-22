Google unveils new AI-powered advertising tools for search, including new formats and animations





The company is competing with other big technology companies like Meta, Adobe, and Microsoft to provide marketers with new AI-powered capabilities.

At its annual Google Marketing Live (GML) conference on Tuesday, the tech giant announced several AI-powered features that will enhance its search and advertising capabilities. The new tool aims to help marketers create ads that grab more attention and stay visible throughout the online search process.

Among the announcements is the news that Google has begun testing ads that appear above, within, and below search generative experiences (SGE) results. SGE is Google's program that uses AI to summarize responses to search queries in natural language, rather than providing information to users. A long list of links.

For example, someone searching for the best way to clean a red wine spill from a sweater may soon see an ad for stain remover or laundry detergent.

As we move forward, we will continue to test and learn new formats while getting feedback from advertisers and the industry, the company said in a blog post.

Google revealed at today's event that widespread integration of generative AI across its enterprise advertising services has become a key priority for the company.

For example, another new feature announced today allows advertisers to create short, simple animations from a single still image, such as a photo, illustration, or AI-generated image. This tool is part of Google's Product Studio.

At a demo this morning at Google's Pier 57 offices in Manhattan, Jeff Harrell, Google's senior director of shopping, showed reporters an example of the feature in action. An image of boots on a rocky beach is placed next to an animation of the same boots, with the camera panning from right to left, with waves blurring but moving in the background. Harrell said the company has data to support its view that animated ads tend to perform better than static ads at Google, but he did not provide exact numbers.

All AI-generated assets created on the Google platform will be watermarked as such.

Another upcoming feature rolling out through the company's AI-powered ad campaign management platform Performance Max, released in late 2021, will allow advertisers to incorporate brand-specific fonts and color schemes when creating ads. become able to.

The company also said it's currently testing new features in search that can help guide people through complex buying decisions, according to the announcement.At a press conference in Manhattan this morning, Rachel Melgaard, Google's director of global search ads, walked the audience through the example of someone renovating their home and looking for storage facilities.

Melgaard explains that the new feature leverages Google AI to analyze photos of rooms, determine the dimensions of individual pieces of furniture, and provide size and pricing options for storage units.

When asked by one of the reporters in attendance if there were any other practical examples of this new feature at this time, Melgaard said that these are still in the early stages and that he didn't have anything further to share at this time.

The news comes at a time when many big tech companies are launching AI-powered generative advertising capabilities. For example, earlier this month, Meta introduced a set of new image and text generation features for marketers. Meanwhile, AI-powered marketing was a constant topic of conversation at the annual Adobe Summit in Las Vegas in March. Around the same time, Microsoft rolled out a trial of its AI assistant Copilot to a wide range of advertisers testing the platform.

The introduction of ChatGPT in late 2022 began a race between two of the biggest online search companies, Google and Microsoft, to incorporate the technology into their search engines. Microsoft has become a major investor in his OpenAI and is currently using his GPT-4 in its search engine Bing.

Meanwhile, Google is racing to catch up. In December, the company introduced a multimodal AI model called Gemini and is now powering his SGE program.

