IP for researchers, inventors, innovators and entrepreneurs





This page provides valuable free classes and courses that teach researchers, inventors, innovators, and entrepreneurs about IP and how to manage, protect, and commercialize their IP trade secrets, trademarks, patents, and copyrights. , events, and workshops.

IP basics

Intellectual Property Basics and Helpful Resources The USPTO Midwest Region hosts this session on the first Thursday of each month at noon ET for aspiring entrepreneurs, innovators, and students. Please register early as space is limited. The discussion includes: 1. Overview of types of intellectual property: patents, trademarks, copyrights, trade secrets. 2. Why innovators and entrepreneurs should consider protecting their intellectual property. 3. Local resources and assistance available through the USPTO and other agencies.

Intellectual Property for Entrepreneurs Columbia University in New York taught this course via Zoom in fall 2020 and has since made these course videos available to everyone.

Patents, copyrights, and trademarks are an increasingly important part of nearly every business at almost every stage of growth. This course provides aspiring business executives, entrepreneurs, and scientists with an overview of the business opportunities and risks associated with IP, with a specific focus on technology patents. Although this course covers legal principles, the main focus of this course is on leveraging IP to generate financial returns.

This course requires approximately 20 hours of six classes: Class 1: History of Patents from the 1770s to Today. Why are claims important? Prosecution strategy. Class 2: Trade Secrets, Trademarks and Copyrights. Patent research; “real world” patent decision making. Class 3: Patent Litigation: Risks and Rewards. Negotiating IP license deals. Class 4: Review the results of the negotiation case study. Common negotiation tactics in intellectual property transactions. Class 5: Guest Speaker from the USPTO. Design an IP strategy. Collaborate with outside counsel. Career Paths in Patent Law and Technology Transfer. Class 6: USPTO Director Andrei Iancu. Lightning interviews with VCs and entrepreneurs.

The syllabus for this course is available here: https://techventures.columbia.edu/sites/default/files/content/ipforentrepreneursfall2020.pdf

To get some background, viewers may want to start with CTV’s “Patents, Licensing and Startups in Colombia” video: https://vimeo.com/266135774

This course was presented by Orin Herskowitz, Executive Director and Senior Vice President of Applied Innovation and Industrial Partnerships at Columbia Technology Ventures (CTV), Connolly Jurkiewicz, Assistant Director of Marketing and Communications at Columbia Technology Ventures (CTV), and Jeff. Sears, Associate General Counsel and Chief Patent Counsel, Columbia University.

patent protection

The Inventor's Patent AcademyThe Inventor's Patent Academy, powered by Invent Together, is a free e-learning course created to help people understand patents and intellectual property (IP) and apply for their own patents. and to explore and overcome some of the challenges that inventors, particularly women, people of color, low-income people, people with disabilities, and other historically underrepresented inventors, may face. tools.

USPTO Basic Patent Training Certified This virtual basic patent training for independent inventors and small businesses consists of six modules, with a short quiz after each module. Once you complete the course, you will receive a certificate of completion.

Stakeholder Application Preparation Training (StART) Focusing on the basics of patent filing, this three-day virtual workshop is designed for entrepreneurs, inventors, and small business owners who want to file patent applications without the assistance of a registered patent agent or attorney. It is aimed at people.

Other USPTO Patent Training The USPTO offers a variety of patent training opportunities to the public, including patent prosecution, patent quality, and chats with inventors.

Copyright protection Trademark protection

USPTO Trademark Fundamentals Bootcamp This virtual Trademark Fundamentals Bootcamp is offered year-round for entrepreneurs and small business owners looking to protect their brand and product identities. This course provides a comprehensive overview of the process of federal trademark registration and federal trademark maintenance. This course consists of eight weekly modules starting on April 2, 2024 and ending on May 21, 2024. You do not have to attend all modules, but if you wish to attend all modules, you can request a certificate of attendance.

July 9, 2024 – Virtual Trademark Fundamentals Bootcamp, Module 1: Fundamentals

A must-have for new trademark owners, this module explains trademark definitions and types, the benefits of federal registration, choosing a trademark, filing, registering, and how to find help.

July 16, 2024 – Virtual Trademark Fundamentals Bootcamp, Module 2: Overview of the Registration Process

This event is a must for small businesses and new entrepreneurs learning about trademarks for the first time. This module will focus on the entire trademark registration process from application to registration.

July 23, 2024 – Virtual Trademark Fundamentals Bootcamp, Module 3: Search

This event is a must for small businesses and new entrepreneurs learning about trademarks for the first time. This module covers important principles related to searching the USPTO's trademark database.

July 30, 2024 – Virtual Trademark Basics Bootcamp, Module 4: Filing Requirements

This event is a must for small businesses and new entrepreneurs learning about trademarks for the first time. This module focuses on the requirements for an initial trademark application.

August 6, 2024 – Virtual Trademark Fundamentals Bootcamp, Module 5: Filing a Filing Walkthrough

A must-have for small businesses and new entrepreneurs learning how to deal with trademarks. This module focuses on the Trademark Electronic Filing System, the system required for filing trademarks with the USPTO.

August 13, 2024 – Virtual Trademark Basics Bootcamp, Module 6: Dealing with Office Actions

This event is a must for small businesses and new entrepreneurs learning about trademarks for the first time. This module focuses on responding to office actions.

August 20, 2024 – Virtual Trademark Fundamentals Bootcamp, Module 7: Maintaining Your Registration

A must-have for small businesses and new entrepreneurs dealing with trademarks for the first time. This module focuses on what happens after registration, including mandatory submissions to maintain registration.

August 27, 2024 – Virtual Trademark Fundamentals Bootcamp, Module 8: Question and Answer Panel

This module provides you with a unique opportunity to “meet a trademark expert” and ask all your trademark questions.

