Google Workspace and Gemini on-demand learning options





Google Workspace's integrated solutions for Gmail, Meet, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Drive, and more allow individuals and businesses to securely connect, create, and collaborate from anywhere. We understand that with such a powerful suite of tools that includes cutting-edge generative AI capabilities, it can be difficult to get started and get the most out of your experience. That's why we've created a series of guides and on-demand training options to help you get started with Google Workspace. Whether you're just starting out or aspiring to become a power user, we've got you covered.

Get started with Google Workspace and Gemini for Workspace

If you're new to Google Workspace, our Learning Center can help you get started. This guide covers topics like how to set up Chrome, Gmail, and Calendar across your company's devices to ensure your organization is Google Workspace-ready from day one. You'll also learn how Google Workspace can help you communicate effectively, share and collaborate, execute projects, and be more productive.

For new and experienced users, Google Workspace has added features that use AI to help you be more productive. Use Gemini for Workspace to easily create the first draft of a document, summarize a long email thread, or illustrate a presentation. Learn how generative AI can improve productivity and creativity in our Generative AI Training article.

Targeted training

We offer a variety of courses and training guides to suit different learning goals and use cases. Start with Google AI Essentials, a self-paced course designed to help people in a variety of roles and industries develop AI skills and increase productivity. Then explore practical applications with role-specific guides, including articles on project management. We also offer industry-specific resources, including popular guides for the financial sector.

Explore our product-specific guides for a comprehensive understanding of our products. Discover how to get the most out of your current tools and explore new ones. Learn how to seamlessly connect with colleagues, regardless of location, and deliver projects with ease, all while tightly controlling file and data access for optimal security.

Take your training further

Want more training? Google Cloud Skills Boost offers a variety of on-demand training options, from courses to hands-on labs.

Gemini for Google Workspace: Learn the generative AI capabilities of Google Workspace with this six-part mini-course series.

Calendar: Learn how to create and manage events, share your calendar, and make your schedule searchable.

Chat: Collaborate with your team using direct messages and spaces, all in one place.

Documents: Enhance creative collaboration with comments and action items, personalized settings, and Google Docs Explore tools.

Drive: Get more out of your assets by organizing, protecting, and sharing your files.

Gmail: Explore actions, settings, and features that can help you better organize your inbox and create more engaging emails.

Meetings: No matter where your team is, you can meet directly through video conferencing.

Sheets: Create, edit, and collaborate on spreadsheets directly in your browser with no additional software required.

Sheets – Advanced topics: Do more with your data using formulas, functions, graphs, and tables.

Slides: Create and collaborate on professional presentations for proposals, sales, marketing, and training.

Check out our full lineup of additional training resources and our Beyond the Prompt series, which provides practical examples and expert tips to improve your use of Gemini for Google Workspace. No matter what you want to do with Google Workspace, we have on-demand guides and training options to meet your needs.

