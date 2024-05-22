High-tech food center brings innovation edge to Western Australia's food industry





Today, at the first of eight free industry workshops planned for 2024, food manufacturers and start-ups were introduced to the technological capabilities of the Sustainable and Innovative Food Technology (SIFT) Centre.

The $12.2 million SIFT Center, which was officially launched in February by Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis, is packed with cutting-edge technology to support WA manufacturers in developing new food products. The center is funded through the Department for Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) and run by the Collaborative Research Center for Future Food Systems and Murdoch University.

In today's virtual workshop, manufacturers learned about the ability of high-pressure processing (HPP) to remove pathogens, parasites, and viruses from food products while reducing or eliminating the use of chemical preservatives.

Industry expert Dr. Carole Tonello-Samson and SIFT Managing Director Stuart Johnson from HPP specialist Hiperbaric High Pressure Technologies help develop new pasteurized food and drink products that preserve natural nutrition and extend shelf life. Participants were educated about the possibilities of high-pressure processing. And the flavor.

DPIRD Industrial and Economic Development Deputy Director Paul Isaksen welcomed the start of regular workshops to increase awareness and understanding of the equipment, facilities, services and opportunities available to food and drink businesses in Western Australia. .

Mr Isachsen said SIFT offered WA's food and drink industry a unique opportunity to test and refine products before deciding to invest in large-scale operations, commercialisation and equipment.

These virtual workshops will be a great opportunity for metropolitan and rural businesses across the state to gain detailed information about the technology, equipment, and expertise available to support their innovation and expansion goals.

Future Food Systems Cooperative Research Center CEO James Krahe said the workshop is an important part of the CRC's strategy to ensure WA's food manufacturing ecosystem is well-equipped to compete on a global scale. He said that.

He said SIFT's innovation facility embodied our commitment to nurturing the future of WA's food sector.

As presented at this workshop, by providing access to new technology and, more importantly, expert guidance on its use, local businesses can bring new, high-quality products to market, and We aim to improve food safety and enable economic growth.

Professor Peter Davies, Vice-Chancellor of Murdoch University's Institute for the Future of Food, said the SIFT Center will provide a platform for strong partnerships and collaboration between universities and businesses, supporting local students to complete food science degrees. He said he is doing so. New PhD research. And it attracts famous scientists from all over the world.

The SIFT Centre is located within the Food Innovation Precinct of WA (FIPWA) in Peel Business Park, Nambeerup. Information about upcoming industry workshops will be posted on the SIFT website.

