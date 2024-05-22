5 retail technology funding rounds you need to know about — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





RTIH brings together five retail systems ventures that have recently secured significant investment in their businesses, including ventures focused on autonomous stores, order management systems, and social commerce apps.

1. Pixavia

AI retail technology company Pixevia has raised $1.5 million in new funding. New investors Coinvest Capital, Omni Commerce Ventures, and Rita Sukus join lead investor Iron Wolf Capital in this round.

Other prominent existing backers, Open Circle Capital, Vladas Laas and Renaldas Zioma, also made significant contributions.

The cash will be used to fund planned expansion across the US and Europe, particularly within the DACH region. These plans include the integration of new venues such as sports arenas, university campuses and airports.

Pixavia has raised $4.1 million to date. Some of this came from EU research grants, and most came from equity investments.

2.One stock

Order management system (OMS) provider OneStock announced it has received a $72 million investment from Summit Partners.

OneStock was founded in 2015 by CEO Romulus Grigoras and CTO Benoit Baccot to help retailers and brands address the increasing complexity of omnichannel environments and improve the overall customer experience. .

The company's cloud-native solutions provide a centralized platform designed to manage end-to-end order fulfillment and visibility, enabling retailers to offer customers a buy-anywhere, delivery-anywhere, return-anywhere experience. Masu.

“Since our founding, we have been focused on creating smarter, more sustainable shopping experiences. Our partnership with Summit marks a thrilling new chapter in our journey and supports our commitment to innovation and growth in the retail technology space. We reaffirm our long-term commitment,” Grigoras commented.

With the benefit of Summit's support and deep experience in the retail technology space, we are poised to further accelerate our growth. Our clear ambition is to become the world's number one leader in the OMS category.

