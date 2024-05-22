Microsoft and Khan Academy offer free AI assistant to every teacher in the US





Microsoft has partnered with tutoring organization Khan Academy to make its generative AI assistant available for free to all teachers in the US.

Khanmigo for Teachers, which helps teachers prepare lessons, is available free of charge to all U.S. educators starting Tuesday with financial support from Microsoft. The program helps teachers create lessons, analyze student performance and plan assignments, as well as provide opportunities for teachers to reinforce their own learning.

“In the past, technology and education have been viewed as a nice-to-have, but for many teachers, this is a must-have,” said Sal Khan, founder and CEO of Khan Academy. he said in an interview on CNBC's “Squawk Box” last Friday, ahead of the acquisition.

Khan Academy has approximately 170 million registered users worldwide in over 50 languages. Although its videos are best known, its interactive exercise platform was the one that caught the attention of Sam Altman and Greg Brockman, the heads of Microsoft-funded artificial intelligence company OpenAI. They were looking for a partner to pilot his GPT, which offered socially positive use cases.

At a recent virtual event with members of CNBC's Technology Executive Council, Khan demoed his company's AI education tool, Khanmigo, and recalled that he was initially skeptical about working with OpenAI and GPT. did. Khan said that even as research progresses and he becomes more convinced of how far AI can advance educational goals, public conversation in 2023 quickly turns to questions about student cheating by his AI. He said he was disappointed when it was directed at him. But he said the nonprofit's efforts to adapt AI to the classroom show an expansion in personalization that aligns with the organization's founding story, when it provided personal tutoring to her cousin Nadia. he told the technical executives.

Amid all the questions about illusions, errors, safety, privacy and fraud, Kahn said AI “combined with all the other things we've been working on for years, could get us a lot closer to this ideal of what we can emulate. A good tutor would be good.”

“In my opinion, this passes the Turing test,” Khan told tech executives, referring to famed British mathematician and AI pioneer Alan Turing's goal that computer intelligence should be equal to human intelligence and humans should be unable to distinguish one from the other. “This is indistinguishable from when I went to send a text message to Nadia in 2004,” Khan said.

Microsoft and Khan Academy also plan to bring more AI-powered math tutoring to students through a new open-source small-scale language model powered by Microsoft's Phi-3 AI technology. Small language models are more targeted versions of large language models like GPT, which focus on small data sets. According to Microsoft, the AI ​​math tutor can provide specific grade-level instruction and customized tutoring sessions for students and teachers, and in the future will provide feedback to students on their handwriting work. That's what it means. Middle school focuses on the first level, but additional grades are added.

A recent demo Khan gave to tech executives on a CNBC Council conference call shows how personalization can help, as AI corrects students' math mistakes in a “subtle tutoring” style that doesn't provide answers. This shows how rapidly progress is being made. Students protesting having to learn about biology and AI explain to students how that knowledge will be valuable in the future.

Khanmigo was piloted a year ago with hundreds of students and teachers in the district and is now used by approximately 65,000 students and teachers as part of formal instruction, with the district We pay about $35 per person per year. Given the costs associated with the computing power needed for AI, Khan's nonprofit model cannot afford to cover costs without a per-user fee.

Kahn said more school districts are interested in Cummigo and plans to expand the pilot into next school year. In an interview with “Squawk Box,” he added that costs are coming down rapidly and, given advances in technology, he expects costs to fall in the $10 to $20 range next year.

The relationship between the tech giant and the education nonprofit will also feed back into Microsoft's Copilot AI, adding more Khan Academy content and incorporating Khan content into Microsoft Teams for Education, an existing free communication app for students and teachers.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates recently recommended Khan's new book on AI in education: “If you're passionate about education, you need to read this book,” Gates wrote to X. Gates provided initial funding for Khan Academy through a grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2010.

