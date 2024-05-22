Technology leaders share cutting-edge approaches





It is often said that knowledge is power, and nowhere is that more true in business than in today's digital age. Technology tools allow businesses to gather a wealth of information from their customers, and each of those data points is a valuable asset. However, getting the maximum ROI from that data requires a strategic and modern data management strategy.

The landscape of data management is rapidly changing, from how data is processed to who has access to it, the use of advanced technology, and enhanced analytics. Below, his 20 members from the Forbes Technology Council reveal some emerging trends in data management and why these practices will have a big impact.

1. Analyze who is using (or not using) the data you collect

Combining insights from not only the data itself but also from those who are using or not using the data provides an opportunity to prioritize the quality, integrity, and usability of the data that will be most useful to your organization, and rebalance the security of data that isn't being used at all. — Claude Mundy, Symmetry Systems Inc.

2. Adopt a platform approach to storage

A platform approach is one effective way to reshape data management practices. Having your entire company's data in one central repository enables visibility into all business applications and user profiles. This has both security and productivity benefits, allowing IT to know who has access to what and change or update those permissions on the fly. – John Milburn, Clear Sky

3. Standardize, enrich, and clean your data with GenAI

In healthcare, generative artificial intelligence and machine learning can mimic expert reasoning to standardize, enrich, and clean data. This allows health insurance providers to solve persistent data challenges, such as maintaining the accuracy of their directories. This technology does not replace humans. Instead, it allows your team to engage in higher-level thinking and strategy. – Amit Garg, HiLabs

4. Developing a private LLM

One technology that is reshaping data management is private large-scale language models. When an LLM is synced to a structured data repository, you can control the quality of your data, and the LLM can search and contextualize your data much faster than a human can. Private LLMs can also enrich structured data with valuable specialized knowledge gained from conversations and engagements among employees. – David Francis, Virtual Method

5. Utilization of RAG

One innovative approach reshaping data management practices is Search Augmentation Generation. This technology combines the power of big data search systems with advanced natural language generation models. By bridging the gap between vast data resources and generative AI capabilities, RAG paves the way for more intelligent, efficient and effective data usage. – Dave Albano, RestorePoint.ai

6. Follow the federated learning method

One of the cutting-edge approaches revolutionizing data management is federated learning. This method allows machine learning models to be trained on different distributed devices and servers that hold local data without actually sharing the data itself. This maintains data privacy, minimizes the risk of breach, reduces data transfer, saves bandwidth, and reduces latency. – Fabrizio Blanco, Viant

7. Using distributed ledgers

Exciting changes in data management revolve around distributed ledger technology. This approach ensures data integrity and security through transparent and tamper-proof records. Its effectiveness lies in building trust and streamlining workflows, bringing a new level of trust to data management practices across industries. – Geetha Kommepalli, Skillsoft

8. Use a low-code platform

Low-code platforms facilitate data connectivity and drive faster, more effective decision-making. This improves efficiency by empowering non-IT staff to enable data governance, allowing data teams to refocus on supporting business outcomes. Using low-code to support data management streamlines the required application development and allows companies to start data projects faster. – Ed McCoskey, Boomi

9. Focus on data security in transit

Today's technology can be intrusive, so businesses must do everything they can to protect their data in all modes of transportation. New secure and encrypted server technology, protected by VPNs, is at the forefront of solving the security issues that have plagued technology in recent years. Secure servers are at the forefront of effective data management. – Michael Gargiulo, VPN.com

10. Adopt a data fabric approach

Data Fabric is an innovative approach to data management that provides a holistic view of organizational data across many locations, including on-premise centers, cloud platforms, and devices. Data Fabric unifies this data into a consistent framework and leverages AI and ML to automate discovery and integration, enabling organizations to improve data accessibility, security, and governance. – Raj Neervannan, AlphaSense, Inc.

11. Integrating security and governance into your ETL pipeline

One of the key approaches is to integrate data security and data governance into the extraction, transformation, and loading pipelines of analytical workloads. Applying data security measures such as encryption, masking, and auditing after data arrives at the warehouse can be cumbersome. Classifying the data in your pipeline triggers an encryption or tokenization call. When this data is classified, tagged, and secured, governance at scale becomes much easier. – James Beecham, ALTR

12. Data analysis with GenAI

Generative AI revolutionizes data management by allowing users to submit data analysis queries directly in natural language. Instead of navigating through complex dashboards, users can ask questions and receive analyzed answers within seconds, greatly improving data accessibility and decision-making. – Shahar Chen, Aquant

13. Use new tools to refine raw data

Data products are reimagining data management by transforming raw data into structured, usable formats that add value beyond its original state. Its effectiveness lies in its ability to enable organizations to monetize, share, and use data more strategically, transforming raw data into valuable assets for decision-making, innovation, and customer engagement. – Mike Capone, Qlik

14. Data cataloging and profiling

Data cataloging and profiling are stepping stones to effective data management. This allows users to navigate the complexities of an organization's data architecture and storage while quickly assessing data quality for downstream applications. – Gonalo Ribeiro, YData

15. Think like an engineer

I think most people in the field would agree that data has always been a decade, or even decades, behind software engineering in terms of maturity. Embracing concepts like continuous integration and continuous delivery, unit and integration testing, observability, and non-monolithic system architectures goes a long way to helping us build faster while being more cost-effective and reliable. – Elliot Corde, Data Futures

16. Hydrating data through the orchestration layer

Hydrating data from the orchestration layer to the system of record that integrates a company's ecosystem in real time is important and often overlooked. This free flow of information enables enterprises to gain broader AI insights and service governance oversight to minimize operational, reputational, and regulatory risks. – Alfred Kahn, OvationCXM

17. Treat data as a product

One approach to reimagining data management practices is to treat data as a product. Treating data as a product requires leaders within an organization to understand who uses data, how they use it, and why it is essential to them. They also need to understand service level agreements around data quality, freshness, and availability, and establish practices for managing the data life cycle and related incidents. – Ashish Gupta, Capital One

18. Use AI and third-party data for clarity and completeness

More organizations are using AI and third-party data to clean, fill gaps, and enhance enterprise systems such as enterprise resource planning and product lifecycle management systems. Digitalization and integration efforts fail because 90% of the data needed to make product decisions resides in the value chain rather than in enterprise systems. To accelerate product development and sourcing, systems must be powered with data on supply chain, environmental impact, cost, and other parameters. – Neil Dsouza, Manufacturer Site

19. Using AI detection and mapping tools

Heuristic data mapping of both structured and unstructured data, leveraging AI and ML discovery and mapping tools, greatly simplifies data management practices. Benefits include deduplication, reduced storage costs, partial automation of the EU GDPR DSAR process, creation of searchable data libraries, and creation of a manageable enterprise data architecture model. – Mark Brown, British Standards Institution (BSI)

20. Utilization of data clean room technology

Data clean room technology is a relatively new development designed for a privacy-driven era. Preventing unauthorized access and misuse of information, whether anonymized, pseudonymized, or aggregated, ensures sensitive data is protected, reduces the risk of privacy violations, and maintains user trust. – Ivan Guzenko, SmartyAds Inc.

