Made Smarter Innovation Showcase brings cutting-edge technology to Smart Manufacturing & Engineering Week 2024





The Smart Factory Expo, part of Smart Manufacturing & Engineering Week 2024, will host the Made Smarter Innovation Showcase at this year's event, bringing the latest cutting-edge industry to Birmingham's NEC on 5th and 6th June. Technology will be introduced.

Over the past four years, the Made Smarter Innovation Challenge has pumped £120 million into more than 60 groundbreaking projects. This investment has raised a further £130 million from industry partners, fostering a collaborative ecosystem of innovation.

A visit to the Made Smarter Innovation Showcase will show how Innovate UK and its partners are revolutionising UK manufacturing to shape a sustainable, productive and globally competitive future, with over 40 businesses showcasing across themes including Net Zero, Talent, Productivity and Resilience.

Among the innovative solutions on display is Photocentric's LEAD (Low Energy Autonomous Digital) Factory, which significantly reduces both the materials and energy used in the production of high-performance polymer products. It is a fully automated, scalable and flexible additive manufacturing system that delivers laminated parts at the speed and cost of injection molding.

Machine Intelligence, another cutting-edge business focused on the aerospace industry, combines AI and custom software to deliver digital X-ray inspection solutions. This tool allows operators to quickly and accurately identify potential defects hidden in and near welds.

DevTank's Open Smart Monitor was created to help businesses with their energy costs and help them achieve net zero. The company's products are a variety of environmental and energy monitoring devices using his IoT technology, and SupplyVue is his B2B SaaS solution using genetic algorithms and machine learning. This allows companies to design synchronized supply chain parameter values, greatly increasing efficiency.

Several companies are focusing on robotics, such as the Smart Cobotics Research Center, which aims to provide solutions to build the next generation of smart collaborative industrial robot systems. The stand will feature a drone used for inspection and repair, an example setup for a camera used to track people, and two robots, one with facial recognition and the other demonstrating the range of flexibility of a tactile gripper. ) will be exhibited.

Finally, many of the solutions focus on the supply chain, to address one of the main challenges manufacturers currently face. These include Reserve Resources, an innovative software-as-a-service platform for clothing manufacturers. The platform makes it possible to map waste volumes by composition, type and location, and match them with the best possible recycling solutions. CONSUS Fresh Solutions also focuses on the supply chain, but this time in the food sector, where its SecQuAL (Secure Quality Assured Logistics for Digital Food Ecosystems) project will enable UK-based innovators to develop technology that supports the digitization of food supply chains and increased transparency of provenance through the benefits of blockchain technology.

Commenting on the addition of the Made Smarter Innovation Showcase to the Smart Factory Expo, Grace Gilling, Managing Director of The Manufacturer, said: . We have some of the largest technology brands offering enterprise-grade solutions, and small businesses growing out of university incubators with test-stage products. This is an amazing spectrum, all under his one roof during Smart Manufacturing & Engineering Week. ”

Launched in 2020, the Made Smarter Innovation Challenge is a key player in the government's Industrial Strategy Fund (ISCF). Its mission is to harness the power of Industrial Digital Technologies (IDT) to propel UK manufacturing into the future. The goal is sustainability leadership – increasing the industry's environmental footprint through greater resource reusability, less waste and a lower carbon footprint. Economic powerhouse – increasing Gross Value Added (GVA) by £2.3 billion, creating highly skilled jobs and increasing productivity by 30%. Redefining manufacturing – achieving a 4.5% reduction in carbon emissions and a 25% reduction in manufacturing waste, cementing the UK's position as a global leader in sustainable and efficient manufacturing.

The list of organizations participating in the showcase includes Edge Methods Limited, Photocentric Limited, Machine Intelligence, Smart Manufacturing Data Hub, Devtank, Accenture, Intellium, SupplyVue, Deep Meta, Value Chain, Codegate, NBT Group Limited, Consus Fresh Solutions Ltd , includes Advanced. Materials Development, Digital Supply Chain Hub, Kavida, Reserve Resources, Riskoa, Dialog, Technical Simulation Consultants, Matta Labs, Batch Works, HAL Robotics, Smart Cobotics Research Center, Output Industries, AMIC, Total Control Pro, Florens, Digital Pharmaceuticals Manufacturing Research Centre, Edge Digital, Materials Made Smarter Research Centre, People-Led Digitalization Research Centre, Interact, University of Warwick, Connected Factory Research Centre.

To register for a free pass to Smart Manufacturing & Engineering Week, visit: www.mandeweek.co.uk

For more articles like this, check out our Innovation Channel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.themanufacturer.com/articles/made-smarter-innovation-showcase-brings-bleeding-edge-technology-to-smart-manufacturing-engineering-week-2024/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos