Hotwire launches global AI innovation team, AI tools





San Francisco: Hotwire has launched a global AI innovation team and its first proprietary AI tool known as GAIO.tech.

The tool provides insights into brand reputation, influencers and recommendations from platforms such as ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini and Perplexity, the company said.

The platform gets its name from the fact that it uses Generative Artificial Intelligence Optimization (GAIO) to help brands understand brand mentions and identify key answers and sources through AI chatbots. According to Hotwire, this data will show clients which media, channels and influencers to leverage and prioritize to optimize their brands.

“We tried to take a different approach: Instead of asking what we do with AI, we ask what our target users are doing with AI,” said VP of AI Innovation at Hotwire , says Sven Winnefeld. “More and more consumers and B2B buyers are using generative AI to research products and research information that leads to or influences purchasing decisions. In theory, this It’s another communication channel.”

The company has appointed Mr. Winnefeld to lead an AI-focused team that will support GAIO.tech across the organization. The group works with data analytics teams to develop a suite of proprietary AI-powered solutions, as well as consult clients on AI strategies and communications programs.

GAIO.tech is the first in a series of AI technology and consulting services that Hotwire plans to launch in the coming months to help global brands leverage AI as part of their marketing and communications strategies, the agency said in a statement. mentioned in.

Hotwire plans to make the solution available to clients in beta mode in late April to early May, with access to demos, tools, and consulting services available from the release date. Winnefeld said the idea for the product came from conversations with clients and was built with their input on how they wanted to display and integrate their data into a viewable format.

“Our goal is to be one of the leading agencies when it comes to generative AI,” Winnefeld said, noting that Hotwire is making “significant investments” in this space. “What we are seeing is that many traditional communications marketing services are being transformed by AI, and we want to be at the forefront of that.”

According to PRWeek's Agency Business Report 2024, Hotwire reported that its 2023 revenue will decline 3% globally to $58 million and increase 6% in the U.S. to $33 million.

