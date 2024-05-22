Google Chat integration issues and workarounds – Integration





I did some testing over the weekend and found the following:

Asana sometimes sends triggers too early, causing integrations to fail intermittently. When you create a new task, Asana saves frequently. I think the trigger fires without the task name which may be a required element for the integration to work. Even if I click “New” and immediately start typing, tasks added to the chat don't seem to show up about 30% of the time. Workaround: Create a separate project to generate chat messages. Create a rule to ensure that task names are fully formed before multihoming to a chat project.

Options are ignored. Google Chat creation options /asana_settings includes workspaces, projects, threads by project/tasks/none, and multi-select options for post notifications to Google Chat (new tasks created, completed tasks, assigned tasks, new Comments). In my testing, selecting various combinations of options seems to include all of the above plus updates. Only new tasks were required, but there were changes in assignee, changes in comments/stories, and changes in completion. Workaround: Try creating a task, completing it, and then sending it to the project you want to send to chat so that the new task name is sent to chat.

Since this is an integration issue, I was hoping someone on the development team could confirm that the format and message type match what the integration expects. It is almost the same as debug/all send mode.

I would like to send comments added to a task to the chat, but unfortunately I only receive a chat notification with a link to asana to open the task and read the comments (this requires additional features from Google. may be required). Too many steps in my opinion. Workaround (to be tested): Create a rule that when a comment is added, create a new task, complete it, and update the name of the task as follows: [Project Name] + [Comment]multihome the task to the chat project.

It would be really cool if you could somehow figure out which project all the chats are related to and thread them by main project. I don't think that's possible with my current implementation (more on that later)

**Current implementation: **Created a GChat project update project to update the team on cross-departmental project updates. There are no rules, no apps, and no forms. It's just a project where the integration works. All tasks added here through multihoming will go to a specific Google Chat/Spaces called Project Updates.

I created GChat-PVM Outages PROJECT as above. This integrates with PVM Outages Google Chat/Spaces.

Created global chat field, single selection, project update and PVM stop

All projects that use Chat Projects must have these settings in order for chat to work properly. I added the above custom global field Chat to my project. Created rule:

To use a custom field[チャット]of[プロジェクト更新]or[PVM 停止]and mark the task as completed.

Possible future implementation: We are considering moving the logic to a generic GChat group that can handle tasks and their comments and multihome and integrate the resulting tasks into the appropriate Chat project.

Has anyone done anything like this? Has anyone else requested this fix? Any tips? Thanks!

