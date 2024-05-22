Multiple security holes in Google Chrome affect billions of users





We always recommend installing the latest updates on your computer, smartphone, and other connected devices. These updates may include completely new features, but more importantly, they often include security upgrades and exploit fixes.

Case in point: Google Chrome's latest update, Chrome 125, comes with a whopping nine security vulnerability patches.

Therefore, be sure to open the Chrome web browser and[更新]button or click the three-dot menu in the top right corner.[ヘルプ],[Google Chrome について]Check for updates and install the latest updates.

To highlight the importance of this update, let's take a closer look at one of these security vulnerabilities. This is his third zero-day vulnerability found in Chrome in the last month alone.

Chrome zero-day vulnerability

It hasn't been a good month for Google Chrome when it comes to security issues.

This popular web browser has over 2 billion users worldwide, which means that at least a lot of people could be affected by these vulnerabilities.

Zero-day vulnerabilities are the most concerning of all these security threats, as they mean we are currently seeing exploits weaponized by malicious parties to attack victims.

Google warned on May 15th that “an exploit for CVE-2024-4947 is in the wild.” The flaw, known as “V8 Type Confusion,” allows remote attackers to exploit the error and execute their own code via an HTML page, resulting in instability of the browser or the entire system.

This zero-day exploit follows two others this month alone. On May 9th, Google patched his CVE-2024-4671. This is a zero-day exploit that allows an attacker to execute code that does not remove pointers to free memory. Then on May 13th, Google released an update for his CVE-2024-4761. This allowed malicious attackers to exploit a vulnerability affecting Chrome's V8 Javascript engine to attack the system through malicious HTML pages.

All three vulnerabilities have been added to the U.S. Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency's (CISA) known exploited vulnerabilities catalog. Because of these security flaws, the US has given federal agencies until June 10th to update their Chrome browser.

Three zero-day vulnerabilities in six days is certainly cause for concern, so be sure to update Google Chrome and keep an eye out for other vulnerabilities and updates to address them in the near future. please.

