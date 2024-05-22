Google's Magic Editor finally comes to some Pixel 7 and Pixel 6 smartphones





Following Google's announcement that it would debut on Google Pixel 8 in October 2023 and roll out the feature for free to all Google Photos users in April 2024, Magic Editor is finally available on select Google Pixel 7 and Pixel devices. Deployed on 6 devices. If you have an older Pixel smartphone, be careful.

The rollout is gradual, so you may not see Magic Eraser in your camera app right away. To ensure you get it, make sure you have the latest version of the Google Photos app installed on your Pixel phone. You should see a pop-up in your camera app when the update arrives.

For most users, the new free Magic Editor has a limited number of saves (10 per month to be exact), but the benefit of being a Google hardware owner is that there's no such limit. is. To avoid this on non-Pixel devices, you must subscribe to a Google One plan with 2 TB or more.

You'll also get access to all of Magic Editor's tools, including Sky Replacement, Photo Unblur, and the now-classic Magic Eraser, so you get the entire Pixel 8 upgrade without the downside.

Where can I find the latest information?

Some social media users are reporting that Magic Editor has been rolled out on their devices, but the rollout appears to be somewhat sporadic at the moment.

Scrolling through Reddit posts on r/GooglePixel, I noticed that while various users claim to have access to Magic Editor, users in the same region and with the exact same hardware are out of luck. I can see that you are doing it.

In fairness, this is in line with what Google said it would be rolling out in stages, saying the full release of Magic Editor on older models could take several weeks.

Once you have access to the Magic Editor, a popup will appear the next time you use the Camera app. When editing a photo, a sparkle menu will appear with all the new tools you've unlocked, including the ability to tap or circle an object to remove it from the photo.

Even if your Google Photos app is up to date, downloading the latest version from the Play Store may not automatically unlock new editing features. So don't worry if you don't see changes in Google Photos immediately after installing it.

