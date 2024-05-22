Google was the third largest data center processor supplier last year: study





Research firm TechInsights told CRN that data center processor revenue could soon surpass Intel's, thanks to the popularity of Google's Tensor processing units and the upcoming launch of Arm-based Axion CPUs for cloud customers. Ta.

Google was the third-largest provider of data center processors by revenue last year, trailing Intel and ahead of AMD, and beating Amazon Web Services by a wide margin, according to a new report released Tuesday by semiconductor research firm Tech Insights. did.

TechInsights shared with CRN the findings excerpted from the report. It found that Google's revenue from its data center processors was about the same as Intel's from its products, while his Nvidia accounted for just over half of the revenue it earned from such chips last year. I found out that it was occupied.

[Related: Analysis: How Nvidia Surpassed Intel In Annual Revenue And Won The AI Crown]

The data center processor market, as defined by TechInsights, includes all CPUs, GPUs, FPGAs, and other types of processors designed for data centers.

James Sanders, senior analyst at TechInsights, told CRN that Google was able to achieve this feat primarily thanks to the Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) that the company uses for its internal workloads and Google Cloud instances.

This puts Google in a very different position than Intel and Nvidia, which primarily sell processors to customers: Google, on the other hand, is the only user of the TPUs, just as AWS is the only user of its Graviton, Trainium, and Inferentia datacenter chips.

Becoming the third-largest semiconductor supplier to data centers without selling a single chip is, frankly, quite an accomplishment. It's nothing to sneeze at, he said.

According to company research, Google shipped 2 million TPUs last year, making it second only to NVIDIA in terms of annual shipments of data center accelerator chips. Data center accelerator chips also include GPUs, FPGAs, and ASICs (application-specific integrated circuits) like Google's TPU.

Meanwhile, Nvidia shipped 3.8 million data center GPUs, making it the largest supplier of processors in this space in 2023.

The remaining companies that design data center accelerator chips, including Amazon, Intel, and AMD, shipped just 500,000 units combined last year.

Since Google does not disclose revenue attributable to TPUs, TechInsights looked at custom chip design revenue reported by Broadcom, which helps Google with TPU design, and how Google deploys TPUs for internal and cloud customers. We have estimated the number of levers. The company then applied a fair market price to Google's TPU.

Given that Google plans to introduce its own Arm-based CPU called Axion for cloud customers later this year, Sanders said he wouldn't be surprised if the company surpassed Intel in data center processor revenue in the near future. Ta.

Given that it's on the horizon, Google will probably overtake Intel in the next few years, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.crn.com/news/components-peripherals/2024/google-was-third-biggest-data-center-processor-supplier-last-year-research The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos