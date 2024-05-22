Google Wallet review: A little convenience for your digital life





Since the pandemic began, consumer adoption of digital payments and digitalization has accelerated. Digital payments have changed from an experience that is a nice-to-have and desired by tech-savvy users to a natural expectation for most people.

According to Counterpoint Research, of the 152 million smartphones shipped in the country in 2023, 140 million were running Android. Given that India is primarily his Android market and the huge success of Google Pay in the country, from Google relaunching the app as a digital wallet platform in the US to finally launching Google Wallet in India. It's amazing that it took him nearly two years. But here we are.

What is a digital wallet?

Digital wallet services like Google Wallet on Android allow users to store and access boarding passes, loyalty cards, gift cards, event tickets, and anything else they need on their person at all times.

For example, in India, Google Wallet works with many services.

PVR Inox allows users to seamlessly add movie and event tickets. Airlines such as Air India, Air India Express, and online travel companies such as MakeMyTrip, Ixigo, and Easemytrip make it easy for travelers to store and access their mobile boarding passes. Hyderabad Metro, Kochi Metro, VRL Travels and Abhibus will help you buy and store your public transport tickets. Flipkart, Dominos, Shoppers Stop and a host of brands supported by loyalty program enablers Pinelabs, EasyRewardz and Twid can store and use digital copies of their loyalty and gift cards. .

Of course, over time there will be more local integration. Additionally, for unsupported services or businesses, you can always manually create a pass from an image containing a barcode or QR code.

Google has also partnered with systems integrators Wavelynx and Alert Enterprise to bring corporate badges to Google Wallet (if your organization has implemented them) for more convenient access to the workplace.

Google's app roller coaster

If you know anything about the internet, you'll remember when Google experimented with messaging apps and found too many apps doing the same thing and multiple brand frauds. From Google Talk to Google Voice, Hangouts, Allo, Duo, and now Google Meet (and of course his Google Messages on Android).

Things are not so bad when it comes to digital wallets, but they have had a confusing journey.

The original Google Wallet app was released in 2011 for the company's Nexus series of smartphones. Then in 2015, Google launched Android Pay as a broader payment system for its platform.

It seemed like a good idea, but by 2018, Google merged both services and introduced the Google Pay brand. Initially it was a digital payment app, but over time it transformed into a complete digital wallet that allows users to store boarding passes, loyalty cards, reservation information and tickets, and government IDs.

But around the same time, far from Mountain View, Google renamed its payments app “Tez,” which it launched in India a year earlier, to “Google Pay,” so there were two different apps with the same name but in different markets. The Google Pay app in India is built on UPI, while the original Google Pay app was built for a different peer-to-peer payments system, allowing tap-and-pay payments with stored credit cards.

At the top of this roller coaster, Google will go all-in on the Google Wallet brand in 2022, with Google Pay set to shut down next month. However, India (and Singapore) are exceptions. The company launched Google Wallet in India, but Google Pay remains exclusively for digital payments. “In India, Wallet is specifically tailored to consider use cases beyond payments,” said Ram Papatla, general manager and Android India engineering lead at Google, in New Delhi on May 8. I said this at a press conference.

Google's two-pronged strategy is like carrying both a card case and a money clip in your pocket, and pulling out one or the other when needed. I wish Google would allow credit cards in Wallet (while preserving UPI for Google Pay) and provide an experience similar to what's available around the world.

View the whole image

Unlike Samsung Wallet, Google Wallet is not a one-stop 'wallet' (in India) as it has to rely on another app like Google Pay for digital transactions.Start using the app

Once you download the Google Wallet app from the Play Store (Google Wallet is not available on iOS), it's very easy to get started.

Tap “Photo” to manually create a pass by tapping “Add to Wallet,” “Loyalty” to earn and use rewards and points, and “Loyalty” to shop and pay with gift cards. Select “Gift Card'' or “Transportation Pass'' to add a transportation pass.

Once you add a rewards or gift card to Wallet, your points balance and loyalty rewards will appear across other Google products, like Maps.

Google Wallet integrates with other Google services for an even more seamless experience. For example, if you have a Pixel device, take a screenshot of your boarding pass and[Google ウォレットに追加]Tap. Pro tip: Add Google Wallet as a lock screen shortcut for quick and easy access. If Gmail's smart personalization settings are turned on, tickets and passes you receive from a selected set of partners will automatically appear in your Google Wallet. When you receive an email with flight delay information, the app will notify you and change your saved boarding pass information.

Google Wallet keeps your information safe with easy-to-use privacy controls to protect your personal information, and of course Android's built-in security features like 2-Step Verification, Find My Phone and Remote Data Wipe give you even more security.

The app is intuitive and has an easy-to-understand user experience. I love that the home screen has a carousel of all the paths right above me, so I can swipe and quickly select the path I want. This is similar to opening your physical wallet and selecting the card you want to use.

Adding new passes is also a seamless task. While Google had mentioned only some of the major partners at the time of launch, on closer inspection we found a long list of Indian companies listed along with supported loyalty and gift cards, making the app useful for a diverse set of users.

competition

Samsung Wallet (previously known as Samsung Pay) is a one-stop digital wallet and payment app that is comprehensively localized for the Indian market.

It allows you to store credit and debit cards that can be used for Tap & Pay payments at Indian PoS machines and supports UPI for mobile payments. Apart from payments, Samsung Wallet can store a user's Aadhaar, driving license, PAN, Covid-19 vaccination certificate (via CoWIN), and vehicle registration certificate. You can also purchase gift cards and coupons from Samsung Wallet. You can also import your flight or train ticket boarding passes by importing a PDF file or scanning a QR code.

Samsung Wallet is a comprehensive app that provides a complete digital wallet experience with great integration with Samsung Galaxy Watch. However, it is limited to Samsung smartphones.

There is also an Apple Wallet app for iPhone users, but there is not much local integration in India. The company's contactless payment service Apple Pay is also not supported in India. However, multiple reports last year suggested that Apple was working with Indian authorities and banks to prepare for a future launch of Apple Pay in India.

A recent update to the Google Wallet app appears to have added support for .pkpass files. This will allow the user to import passes from his Apple Wallet. Most of the world's popular apps and services use this format to deliver digital tickets and passes.

Overall, Google Wallet is a well-designed app that adds a little convenience to our digital lives. From using the app occasionally in the US, I've also observed that Google continues to gradually add features to support more use cases and businesses. This is good.

However, unlike Samsung Wallet, it is not a one-stop 'wallet' as you have to rely on another app like Google Pay for digital transactions (as it is in India). Although Samsung has an edge over Google in this regard, the fact that Google Wallet is available on all Android smartphones at all price points will ensure that Google Wallet has more users.

Abhishek Baxi is a technology journalist and digital consultant.

