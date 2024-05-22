Cybersecurity for digital transformation: Securing your infrastructure





As technological innovation reshapes industries, the need for robust cybersecurity for digital transformation has become critical to protect an organization's infrastructure.

Organizations need to proactively address security vulnerabilities rather than just reacting to incidents as they occur. According to Curtis Simpson (pictured, left), chief information security officer and chief advocacy officer at Armis Inc., understanding and managing attack surfaces, focusing on vulnerability and risk management, and intelligent and effective remediation are key to protecting your organization's security.

Visibility isn’t necessarily an issue anymore,” he said. “It's about understanding what you have, but then what do you actually do now, which is important for your business? Because the reality is, to actually solve everything Because there are so many problems in front of you, you have to choose the problems you need to solve today, and then choose the problems you need to solve that day.

Simpson and Almis co-founder and chief technology officer Nadir Israel (right) with theCUBE Research's Dave Vellante at the RSA conference during an exclusive broadcast on theCUBE, SiliconANGLE Media's live streaming studio. We had a conversation. They discussed addressing global concerns about critical infrastructure security by prioritizing and mitigating cyber threats. (*Disclosure below.)

Cybersecurity for digital transformation in the era of technological innovation

Understanding the intersection of technology and business context is crucial to making smart decisions and mitigating potential damage, Simpson said, and the platform's growth will come from addressing this problem question.

Mr. Simpson not only understands what must be done today, but also what is likely to disrupt the business in the most material capacity possible, and how to direct his resources and attention there. He said we need to understand how to direct it. A lot of what we do is bring that context together in one place so you can make smart decisions. Because there is no silver bullet, no single control, no single boundary. It's about understanding where the most damage can occur and what to do to mitigate that damage.

Israel said Armis addresses global concerns about the security of critical infrastructure, focusing on understanding the attack surface and prioritizing efforts to manage and secure interconnected operational technologies. That's what it means.

It starts with understanding the attack surface. You're right, it's vast, dynamic, and complex, but that doesn't mean it can't be measured, Israel said. That doesn't mean he can point out what the three holes are, which could be much more protected than before if you let intelligence figure it out and close off that attack surface area.

To protect critical infrastructure from cyber-attacks, it is important to understand and proactively apply appropriate mitigation measures, especially in a world where traditional and new technologies coexist, Simpson said. explained.

It's about mitigation. It's about understanding what you have. The key is understanding where you're exposed, he says. And then we need to figure out how to proactively apply the appropriate mitigation measures so that we can actually protect this water treatment facility, this energy grid, from this kind of attack and protect the public and all the capabilities that depend on them.

Below is the full video interview, which is part of SiliconANGLE and CUBE Research’s coverage of the RSA Conference.

(*Disclosure: Armis Inc. sponsors this segment on theCUBE. Neither Armis nor any other sponsor has editorial control over the content on theCUBE or SiliconANGLE.)

