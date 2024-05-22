Google will prioritize AI summary ads over organic search





Speakers at Google's Marketing Live event demonstrated how user search queries and AI overview content can be used to display interactive shopping ads that push further down organic search results, and Google said, “New opportunities for your business. We are focused on opening.”

Google: We're not building a better search engine

The first speaker, Philipp Schindler, Google's senior vice president and chief business officer, said that the purpose of search results is to display advertising, and he spoke out about something Googlers don't usually say. said.

He made this remark in connection with a new AI video tool that will help YouTube creators create more content.

At 6:19 p.m. of the event, Schindler boasted:

“We've been collaborating with some really talented filmmakers, musicians, and artists, and the results have been truly amazing.” Open up a whole new world of sexuality. Imagine having the power of AI in every creator's pocket.

So what does all this mean for you? With more creators producing more quality content, they can attract more viewers, which means more reach, engagement and ROI. We're not just building a better search engine or a better YouTube. We're focused on unlocking new opportunities for your business.

This isn't the only statement that Google is using AI overview and search to build reach and ROI for advertisers. His next two speakers made the same point.

An introduction to AI for search and shopping ads

The next speaker was Vidhya Srinivasan, VP/GM of Google Ads. She begins by explaining how the search experience increases traffic to her website. She then quickly switches gears to show how interactive ads can literally push organic search listings beyond the field of view of the user making the search query.

At the 30-minute mark of the video, Srinivasan explained:

“AI summaries will surface in search results when they're particularly useful beyond our current search capabilities. As we continue to test and evolve the search experience, our focus will be on driving valuable traffic to publishers and creators. But more ways for users to explore mean more choice, and more choice means more opportunities for advertisers.

You may have already noticed that there are ads above and below the AI ​​overview. These ads match your search queries. We'll soon begin testing search and shopping ads on AI Overview with users in the United States.

What's new about this is that we match these ads not only to the query context, but also to the information within the AI ​​summary. And as always, ads will be clearly labeled. ”

1. AI Overview – No organic listing

2. Scroll down to see shopping ads

She then gave an example of someone who got wrinkles in their clothes while traveling and used Google Search to find ways to prevent wrinkles. She showed the search activity for Travel Hacks and demonstrated how organic search results are pushed under the AI ​​Overview feature, as well as new search and shopping ads that include product images and appear far more than any search results.

She explained how the new AI Overview Shopping Ads help searchers convert.

“Using the AI ​​overview, I quickly discovered common travel hacks that looked promising. As I browsed through the many options presented, I came across some really cool solutions that I had never heard of before. I found a certain anti-wrinkle spray that's perfect. I want to try it.

This feature allows you to simply click on this ad and make an instant purchase.

As you can see, we're just making it easy and quick for consumers to take action. This is just one example of how Gen AI can be used. There are many others, but let's start by applying them further to search advertising. ”

3. Targeted advertising based on AI overview

Google search is bait

Google's search engineers use cutting-edge technology and data to create the most useful search results in Google's history. This is the best thing ever. However, according to Google's actual chief, the purpose of search is not to “organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful,” but to create more “reach, engagement, and usefulness for advertisers.” It's about building ROI. Sam Altman was right when he called what Google is doing dystopian.

SEO was socially engineered

Social engineering is the act of controlling people's behavior to make them behave in a certain way. In order to rank well on Google and satisfy users, Google has made significant contributions to the web ecosystem, including Core Web Vitals (CWV) and Experience, Expertise, Authority, and Trustworthiness (EEAT). Encouraged them to adopt the concept. A lot of time, effort, and money went into upgrading the website, all managed by Google.

But what was the purpose? Was it all to “open up new opportunities” for advertisers?

It's not the fault of the Googlers who poured their hearts into perfecting search. they do a great job. But it's clear that Google's mission may no longer be to make information accessible and useful. If we take what was said at this conference at face value, it seems like it was all about increasing advertisers' reach and her ROI.

Watch Google Marketing Live Keynote 2024

Featured image by Shutterstock/pikselstock

