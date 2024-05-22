VivaTech Preview and New French Tech Next40/120





This week, Paris will be a hub of innovation and technology.

VivaTech 2024 in Paris is expected to be a huge success, welcoming more than 150,000 visitors. It is Europe's largest technology and innovation event, attracting CEOs, C-leaders, venture capitalists and startups from around the world. The speaker lineup includes Elon Musk (Tesla, SpaceX, European Council President), Mark Pritchard (P&G Chief Brand Officer), Yoshua Bengio (Professor at the University of Montreal), Dario Amodei (Antropic CEO), Yann LeCun (Meta Lead AI Scientist), Werner Vogel Dr. Su (Amazon CTO) and others are very luxurious.

There's no doubt that Paris is the perfect place to glimpse the future and discover the latest deep tech, climate technology and mobility innovations. VivaTech presents a unique opportunity to anticipate the profound and fundamental changes that AI and the green market revolution will bring to our economy and society. Whether we like it or not, these are deeply intertwined and will inevitably fundamentally transform societies and economies, becoming invisibly integrated into every action of our daily lives. It will be.

Success with AI requires 1) data, 2) major investments in infrastructure, and 3) cutting-edge algorithms. I don't know if France can really compete with the US or China on 1 and 2, but if we are going to pick the AI ​​battle, we should focus on algorithms and expertise at the intersection of AI and environmental sustainability. is. I strongly believe that with its AI expertise and advances in sustainability, France can play an important role at the intersection of AI and environmental issues. Here's why:

French AI research is admired among AI leaders at global French companies. In recent years, many global companies have opened AI and R&D centers in France. Some companies, like Ekimetrics, are well-positioned at the intersection of AI and environmental issues. Mistral AI was recently listed by Forrester as one of the leading AI foundation models for languages. Investment in AI training is accelerating. President Macron yesterday announced an additional 400 million yen for AI training, with the aim of having 100,000 AI experts by 2030. Awareness of climate and sustainability issues is higher than in many countries. Initiatives like Climate Fresk help raise public awareness of climate change. Decarbonization of electricity is progressing in France. This is due to the importance of nuclear power in the energy mix. The AI ​​experts we spoke to said they don't know how energy-intensive AI will become. Few countries can achieve AI. Because without significant investment in nuclear technology, AI cannot function in the long term. A global energy, power and environmental services company is headquartered in France. Examples include EDF, Engie, Legrand, Rexel, Saur, Schneider Electric, Sonepar, Suez, Veolia, and Vinci. The startup ecosystem is full of innovative green technology companies. This is highlighted by the new French Tech Next40/120 released today.

French new technology Next40/120

The French government today announced the 2024 edition of the French Tech Next40/120, an index based on startups' ability to generate revenue (currently at least 40 million) and raise capital.

Some facts about French Tech Next40/120:

8.3 billion in funding in 2023 (-38.5% compared to 2022), still number 1 in the European Union according to EY Cumulative revenue of 10.4 billion (+30%), of which 36% from abroad 40,000 direct jobs Green Tech/ Agritech is currently the #1 category, ahead of FinTech/AssureTech, Retail, HealthTech, and HR Tech, including big names such as Contentquare, Exotec, Ledger, Mirakl, Qonto, Pigment, Voodoo, etc. Most Funded It will be interesting to see the four players with sustainable operations in 2021 and beyond that are among the top 10 companies that sourced. Verkor (industrial green batteries; 1.2 billion), Backmarket (circular economy; 820 million), Electra (EV infrastructure; 480 million), and Ecovadis (business sustainability assessment; 455 million) greentech Other companies to watch in the /agritech/deeptech space include Blablacar, Flying Whales, NW, Waat, Zeplug, Certideal, Vestiaire Collective, Ekwateur, Ilek, Mylight150, Qair, Agriconomie, HappyVore, Innovafeed, La Fourche, Examples include Umiami. , Ynsect, Deepki, Greenly, Sweep, Umiami Don't get me wrong. Funding innovation is important, but it is not a panacea.

There is still too much hype and fascination with unicorns. And technological innovation alone is not enough to live within the boundaries of nine planets. Low-tech solutions and frugal innovation, regulation and new business models, evolving consumer behavior, and changing executive mindsets are even more important. However, don't ignore the fact that green technology can also help.

For more information, clients can contact me to schedule a conversation.

