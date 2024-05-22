Google Pay expands BNPL to add biometrics





A week after Visa upped the ante in payments with a series of announcements that merge the physical and digital worlds, Google stepped up to bat today (May 22), adding three new features to Google Pay.

Ben Volk, vice president and general manager of Google Pay, said the new feature focuses on three factors that the company says are most important when users checkout online: security, convenience, and access to smart spending tools. It is said to be designed to deal with.

“It starts with the end user and understanding their unmet and valued needs,” Volk told PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster. This is the approach we take in everything we do. We spend a lot of time talking to our users, understanding them and observing market trends.

Volk also said the new feature places value on creating smart credentials rather than introducing a digital wallet that consumers can use anywhere they want to make a purchase. He expects to offer flexibility and ease of use to consumers who want to visit merchants, get in and out quickly, and make purchases.

The new features streamline the checkout process, add biometric options for users, and offer card benefits at checkout. Google Pay now displays certain benefits for American Express and Capital One cardholders during the checkout process on Chrome Desktop. Volk said he is currently negotiating with more partners. He said this feature allows users to choose the card with the most rewards for their purchases, making it easier to determine which card will give you the most value. He said this feature will help consumers make the best decisions based on what they buy, and that it is important for consumers and merchants to provide users with special offers at the point of purchase. I emphasized it again.

Google Pay also expanded its buy now, pay later (BNPL) options and added more merchant sites and Android apps across the United States. A shopper can link his existing BNPL account (currently limited to Affirm and Zip) or sign up for a new account directly through Google. Payments, more flexibility in payment options. Volk, who came to Google last fall after 15 years in payments at Amazon, said it was an easy way to introduce this as part of the service and would give users more options. he said. He highlighted the growing popularity of BNPL, especially among younger consumers who seek flexible payment options for budgeting.

Biometric security is noted in the announcement. Google Pay now allows users to enter card details using their fingerprint, face scan, or PIN. This feature leverages your device unlock method to automatically enter all card details, reducing the need to manually enter security codes and increasing overall security. Volk said leveraging biometrics can greatly enhance security while removing friction and creating a more convenient experience, adding the dual benefits of convenience and security provided by the new autofill feature. I emphasized.

According to Volk, sellers don't have to do virtually anything to enable these features. This system works automatically for consumers using Chrome, requiring no additional effort from merchants during checkout. He said the design aims to minimize integration challenges and reduce friction for sellers. Volk says his past experience has helped him in his current role.

“From my past experience in business, I have a deep understanding of how much effort it takes to integrate new payment options and payment methods,” Webster said. “Our goal is to remove as much of that friction as possible.”

GPay’s AI

Volk acknowledged that while artificial intelligence (AI) doesn't directly impact Google Pay, it has long been an important part of Google's broader strategy. He said AI and machine learning are being leveraged in various aspects of Google Pay, including implementing an intelligent backend solution to increase security, reduce fraud, and improve transaction approval rates. Ta.

Volk emphasized that the main focus of leveraging AI within Google Pay is to simplify everyday purchases for consumers and make them more secure and accessible. He also noted that the company continues to explore potential future applications of AI, such as customizing the user experience.

One of the big things that's changed, and frankly one of the reasons I came here, is Google's focus on being an enabler of the ecosystem, he said. Told. We strive to be the connective tissue between end consumers, merchants, PSPs, financial institutions and networks. Therefore, we are focused on delivering a better experience across all aspects of the payments ecosystem. It opens the door for you to do a lot of unique things, build unique products, and help others realize their products.

