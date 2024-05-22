EIC and EPO: working together to support European innovators and entrepreneurs





The European Patent Office (EPO) and the European Innovation Council and Executive Agency for Small and Medium Enterprises (EISMEA) have reaffirmed their commitment to working together to foster innovation in Europe. On the sidelines of the Viva Technology 2024 conference in Paris this week, the two organizations reviewed the past year's joint activities centered on the European Innovation Council (EIC) and agreed to discuss expanding their cooperation.

EPO President Antonio Campinos said:

By combining the EPO's technology and patent expertise with the financial strength of the European Innovation Council, we help innovative start-ups and SMEs across Europe turn ideas into products and services. This is not just about advancing technology. But it can also create jobs and spur economic growth. And the new Unitary Patent, which offers holders of newly granted European patents more affordable and efficient protection in Europe, will only increase the impact of our cooperation in the future.

Mark LeMatre, Director General for Research and Innovation at the European Commission, said:

Our commitment to long-term cooperation is very important. Combining his EIC's support for breakthrough ideas with his EPO's expertise in patent protection accelerates the path from concept to commercialization and ensures robust intellectual property protection. This will keep both organizations up to date with technological developments and ensure that the EIC supports technologies that are critical to the EU's future competitiveness.

The cooperation between the EPO and the EIC has so far included successful pilot projects in 2022 and 2023, leading to the signing of a letter of intent between the EPO and EISMEA, the body overseeing the implementation of the EIC, in June 2023. In this pilot, EPO patent examiners, experts in the respective technical fields, helped the EIC assess the technical novelty and inventive step of 57 projects being considered for EU subsidies. In 2024, the EPO plans to assess a further 100 such files for the EIC.

Identifying European high-tech startups

The EPO's unique resources and tools also help investors, including the EIC, to identify Europe's most innovative SMEs. Launched last fall, the EPO's Deep Tech Finder combines information on the business profiles and patent portfolios of around 8,300 investment-ready European startups. About 1 in 8 startups listed in this free tool received funding from his EIC. Through its partnership with the EIC, the EPO will also share insights and patent trend analysis to detect important technology developments and patents by innovative small and medium-sized enterprises, disruptive start-ups and spin-offs, research organizations, and research institutes. Participating in collaborative awareness-raising activities to increase value and commercialization. University.

In the future, the EPO and EISMEA will investigate how both organizations can provide further support to the EIC when deciding on project financing, with greater emphasis on the benefits of unitary patents.

One-stop shop for patent protection in Europe

The new Unitary Patent, introduced last June, underlines the value of European cooperation. It is administered by the EPO and is widely used by patent holders around the world, especially small and medium-sized enterprises in Europe, which request the conversion of almost a third of European patents into unitary patents. The Unitary Patent System enables applicants to enjoy recently granted European patents in 17 EU member states as a single right, through a single annual renewal fee and a single legal procedure. Reduce costs and streamline procedures while increasing transparency and legal certainty. System in the Unified Patent Court.

More Information About EPO

The European Patent Office (EPO) employs 6,300 people and is one of the largest public service organizations in Europe. Headquartered in Munich, with offices in Berlin, Brussels, The Hague and Vienna, the EPO was established to strengthen cooperation on patents in Europe. Through the EPO's centralized patent granting procedure, inventors can obtain high-quality patent protection in up to 45 countries, covering a market of around 700 million people. The EPO is also the world's leading authority on patent information and patent searching. The EPO has 39 member states, including all 27 EU member states, and cooperates closely with the EU. In recent years, the EPO has signed a number of cooperation agreements with EU institutions and organizations to benefit innovators, patent system users and the general public.

About EISMEA

The European Innovation Council and Small and Medium Enterprises Executive Agency (EISMEA), established in April 2021, is responsible for the implementation and management of EU programs focused on supporting small and medium-sized enterprises, innovation and the single market, including the European Innovation Council It is the executive arm of the European Commission.

About EIC

The European Innovation Council (EIC) is Europe's flagship innovation program to identify, develop and scale breakthrough technologies and transformative innovations. It was established in 2021 under the Horizon Europe program, the EU's main funding program for research and innovation. It has a budget of 10.1 billion to support transformative innovations throughout their entire lifecycle, from early-stage research to proof-of-concept, technology transfer, financing and scaling up startups and SMEs. Its investment arm, the EIC Fund, concluded more than 100 investments totaling approximately $1.2 billion in deep tech companies last year. And every euro of direct investment through the Fund was leveraged with more than 3.5 euros of follow-on investment. The total value of the entire portfolio of EIC-supported companies, including pilots and predecessors, has reached approximately $70 billion, an increase of $20 billion over the past two years.

