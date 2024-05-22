ASCO certifies OneOncology's treatment pathway





OneOncology's 26 treatment pathways are now accredited by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), making it the fifth program to receive this designation, according to a statement.

Davey Daniel, MD | Image credit: OneOncology

ASCO's Seal of Approval for our Care Pathways Program validates the rigorous work of our clinical teams to develop pathways that efficiently put the latest medical evidence into the hands of all our physician partners and streamline the ordering process. said Dr. Davey Daniel, Chief of OneOncology. said the medical officer in a statement. The OneOncology pathway is consistent with a number of nationally recognized evidence-based guidelines and enumerates a variety of treatment options that cover the full range of treatments and, when available, for a specific cancer setting. Also includes clinical trials.

Edward “Ted” Arrowsmith, MD, MPH | Image Credit: OneOncology

OneOncology's approach to pathway development is physician-led. Edward Ted Arrowsmith, MD, Medical Director of the OneOncology Pathway Program, and physician experts in five disease groups (Gastrointestinal, Genitourinary, Breast, Pulmonary, Hematology) and other disease subjects (Gynecology) , Head and Neck) is leading the creation of the OneOncology pathway. These pathways are published within his OneOncology clinical decision support tool, which is used by his partner clinics.

The pathway process begins with an all-physician Pharmacy and Therapeutics (P&T) Committee called the OneCouncil, which reviews and approves all new indications or new molecular entities and creates a drug monograph. Masu. Once the monograph is approved by the P&T Committee, the approved drug will be incorporated into the appropriate pathway in draft form and presented to the appropriate OneCouncil disease group. Disease group members decide whether and where to add a new drug to a pathway based on the new drug's efficacy and adverse event profile compared to other treatment options.

Lisa Ruff, PharmD, BCPS, BCOP | Image credit: OneOncology

Pathways are regularly reviewed and updated by OneOncology experts as data are presented at nationally recognized conferences and peer-reviewed journals. Each pathway is categorized by appropriate stage and stage-specific treatment options, including neoadjuvant, adjuvant, recurrent, locally advanced, and metastatic treatment settings, and potential treatment options are clearly listed.

Our treatment pathway enhances appropriate primary treatment based on genomic testing and biomarkers, while reducing adverse events experienced by patients with standardized regimens and appropriate supportive care, says PharmD, BCPS, said BCOP's Lisa Ruff. Image credit: OneOncology. Being recognized by ASCO Certified demonstrates to our physician partners that OneOncology treatment pathways meet her ASCO standards for high-quality clinical pathways in oncology.

