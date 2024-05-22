Introducing a new exclusive font, Spotify Mix — Spotify





Spotify is as unique and personal as each listener we connect with every day, as well as the artists and creators who have found a home on the platform. We never stop innovating to build experiences that reflect the vibrancy and creativity of our community. Whether it's the new products and tools we release, or the marketing and events we debut, we're forever evolving.

That's why today we're introducing a new bespoke typeface called Spotify Mix. Spotify Mix replaces the font we currently use in our apps and desktop experiences, and it's rolling out to Spotify listeners starting today.* But what is Spotify Mix? Why did we choose this transition now? And more importantly, what does this mean for you?

To answer these questions, we spoke to Rasmus Wngelin, Global Head of Brand Design at Spotify.

Ras, could you tell us more about Spotify Mix?

Of course! Spotify Mix is ​​a variable font designed especially for us, and we think of it as a literal remix.

To design this typeface, we broke free from the constraints of traditional typography and integrated elements from a variety of font styles, an approach that reflects the dynamic and evolving nature of audio culture over the years.

The result is a sans-serif typeface that combines features of both classic and contemporary styles, creating a distinctive and unique look. The shape of sound waves is subtly incorporated to evoke a rhythmic sensation. The combination of sharp angles and smooth curves gives the typeface its distinctive Spotify character.

Can you explain how our brand and creative teams developed it?

We partnered with Berlin-based foundry Dinamo Typefaces to create Spotify Mix. We were drawn to a team that understands music, art, and fashion, and how they can best be represented visually within digital culture.

What does Spotify Mix mean for users and creators? When will we all start experiencing it?

At Spotify, we're committed to giving artists and creators more opportunities to showcase their creativity. The new Spotify Mix lets you use this typeface in unique ways, from playlists to marketing campaigns and more. We're always trying new things to reflect the vibrancy of our community and the content on our platform, and Spotify Mix allows us to do even more.

As for when you'll be able to see it, we'll be rolling it out today and over the next few weeks within the Spotify experience. But you can check it out now on For the Record. It will also be realized through our marketing and events such as his Spotify Beach during the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, which opens on June 17th.

*Spotify Mix rollout starts with content written in all languages ​​that use Latin-based scripts, not just Vietnamese.

