Please update Google Chrome as soon as possible | Lifehacker





Attention Chrome users: It's time to update your browser. Google released an update for Chrome on Windows, Mac, and Linux on Wednesday. It's easy to ignore the “Update” button in the corner of your browser window, but you really shouldn't.

Chrome 125 includes patches for nine security vulnerabilities. While it's important to fix all security flaws as soon as possible, some of the most concerning vulnerabilities are: This flaw is tracked as CVE-2024-4947, or “V8 Type Confusion.” The code does not validate the object passed. In other words, the wrong function could be connected to the wrong code, which could be used by malicious parties to execute their own code on the device.

This kind of flaw is bad enough, but it doesn't necessarily deserve special attention in this way. What makes CVE-2024-4947 so troubling is that it is a zero-day and actively exploited flaw. This means that someone with malicious intent not only knew about this vulnerability, but also used it to hack something. Tech companies like Google rarely provide more information regarding zero-days, but if such a flaw is identified, it should send a warning signal in your head to update as soon as possible. should be emitted.

To make matters worse, this is the third zero-day vulnerability affecting Chrome that Google has identified this month. On May 9, Google released an update to its desktop Chrome app to patch CVE-2024-4671. CVE-2024-4671 is a use-after-free vulnerability where a program does not clear a pointer to memory after use. Then, on May 13, Google released a follow-up update that patches his CVE-2024-4761, an out-of-bounds write vulnerability that could allow malicious parties to access data that would otherwise be inaccessible. did.

The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has added all three flaws to its catalog of known exploited vulnerabilities. Federal agencies have until June 10th to update their Chrome browsers, which is a fairly generous amount of time. If I were you, I'd update it now.

How to update Google Chrome

To update Google Chrome, click the “Update” button if you have previously configured it. If not, click the three dots at the top right of the window,[ヘルプ]>[Google Chrome について]Go to Check for updates in Chrome and once the update is preset, follow the on-screen prompts to download and install it.

