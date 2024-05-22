Boeing supports new aerospace innovation zone in Quebec with CAD 240 million





The province of Quebec said Espace Alot is expected to see an investment of $415 million.

The Quebec government is bringing together leaders in the aerospace sector to create its fourth innovation zone: Espace Allot.

Home to Bombardier, Airbus, and now Boeing, Quebec is the only place in the world where the world's three largest aircraft manufacturers converge. – Pierre Fitzgibbon

The ministry said the Aerospace Innovation Zone has a planned investment of $415 million and mandates development focused on decarbonization and aircraft autonomy and safety. The state is providing $85 million for the project, with private sector contributions accounting for $300 million. BetaKit has reached out to the Quebec government to confirm the remaining financial commitments.

Aviation giant Boeing will provide the bulk of the project's funding, contributing $240 million in three installments, with almost half of that, $110 million, going to establish an aerospace development center within the innovation zone that will focus on aerospace research and development with a focus on decarbonization, electrification, autonomy, digitalization and advanced materials.

An additional $95 million will be used to increase staffing at Boeing's subsidiary in Wisques, Quebec, to support the development of electric drone taxi aircraft, and $35 million will be spent at a Boeing subsidiary in Quebec for landing gear research and development. Provided to aerospace company Hroux-Devtek. The federal government said Boeing's investment is part of a $5.4 billion industrial technology benefit commitment.

Quebec Economy, Innovation and Energy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon said in a statement that Quebec is the only place in the world where Bombardier, Airbus and Boeing are headquartered. The new Espace Alot district will strengthen Quebec's aerospace industry by attracting major investment, stimulating innovation and developing new talent to meet the challenges of tomorrow's aviation industry.

Under the initiative of the Arro Montral Innovation Cluster, the Innovation Zone project will consist of three hubs: Longueuil and Mirabel in Montral and its surrounding areas.

The Longueuil Center brings together various aerospace schools to support aerospace training and research infrastructure projects, and the Mirabel cluster provides a test environment for large-scale experimentation and simulation of autonomous and drone technologies. and Montral will host the flagship school. Collaborative Center for Innovation in Aerospace and Mobility.

RELATED: Federal government and province will contribute about $85 million to IBM's Quebec semiconductor expansion plan

Aerospace companies including Flying Whales Quebec, Pratt & Whitney Canada, Bombardier, Thales Canada and Airbus are contributing $60 million to projects in the province as part of the innovation zone.

Aro Montral will also receive $19.2 million, including $12.5 million from the Quebec government, to launch an initiative to improve business productivity and performance called Aro Comptitivit. The province is also donating $3.3 million to the Quebec Aerospace Research and Innovation Consortium and $3.5 million to the Quebec Foundation.

Quebec began rolling out innovation zones in February 2022, with Sherbrooke's DistriQ focused on quantum technologies and the Bromont Tecnum Québec zone for digital technologies. In May 2023, Quebec designated the Energy Transition Valley in Bicancourt as an innovation zone for batteries, electric transport, green hydrogen and industrial decarbonization. The Innovation Zone aims to foster business growth, attract foreign private investment to the state, and reduce the economy's environmental footprint.

Quebec has been investing aggressively in technology in recent months, and at the end of March it will invest approximately 42 million yen in the Agtech Zone to establish an Agtech Innovation Center in L'Assomption, a city about 50 kilometers northeast of Montreal. Funded with $. In April, the Canadian and Quebec governments allocated $16 million to create an AI computing cluster at Université Laval and $85 million to support the expansion of IBM's semiconductor assembly plant in Bromont, Quebec.

Featured image courtesy of Pierre Fitzgibbon on LinkedIn.

