Why are the Pentagon and Space Force discussing purchasing foreign space technology?





In the U.S. Space Force Commercial Space Strategy, announced on April 8, the U.S. government will not invest solely in developing and building specific military solutions within or with the government, but instead invest in commercial, foreign-manufactured, off-the-shelf military solutions. Discussed purchasing the product. Contractor. This is a departure from the approach the United States has taken in the past, and provides guidance for leadership to move in a new direction. And it tells us many important things about today's space technology market and how the United States sees the role that other countries can play in its space and defense strategy.

The first is that commercial industries outside the United States have reached a level of maturity and viability that the U.S. government would consider foreign products at least as desirable as domestically produced products, but this was not always the case due to historical (and lingering perceived) disparities in technological sophistication. Indeed, at a space symposium in April, the mood among representatives of the U.S. Space Command and the U.S. military suggested real optimism about the state of commercial space around the world. This is supported by available data. McKinsey & Company values ​​the space market from $280 billion in 2010 to about $447 billion in 2023, and says it could grow to $1 trillion by 2030.

However, there is also a growing desire among U.S. decision makers for interoperability and scalability with their global partners. Looking abroad, particularly across the Atlantic to Europe, the United States sees real opportunities for synergy, exchanging information and technology, and building stronger alliances. As retired Gen. Joe Votel noted in his 2022 speech accepting his R. Lynn Rylander Award from the Defense Industry Association, networks are the driving force behind many recent businesses, from Amazon to his Uber. It has become a key organizing principle behind our success. Something similar must be achieved in the defense sector. As General Botel said, we need to move from an industry-based mindset to a network mindset. The National Space Industrial Strategy's approach will encourage the development of integrated defense space systems and systems of systems from the outset, integrating the national sovereign assets of America's allies into the space enterprise.

This is a huge improvement. One of the main reasons for this is that the United States wants to maintain its competitiveness with China and Russia, especially with Russia, which has accelerated its space exploration in recent years. There is an urgent need for the United States to heed the progress both countries are making, and eliminating red tape that streamlines bureaucratic procedures with commercial partners and foreign allies is one way to accelerate things. Another reason is to further increase the burden on taxpayers. A way to increase spending efficiency is to outsource the development of off-the-shelf technologies to the private sector and allies. This gives the United States the time, resources, flexibility, and focus to bring expertise to the most important areas where alternatives from commercial partners and allies are not available.

There are also challenges. One area of ​​difficulty for U.S. commercial partners and potential partners is overclassification. In other words, protecting information at the disadvantage of commercial and collaborative partners who want to contribute to the solution but don't have access to it. Secrecy exists for a reason, and there is every incentive for the U.S. government to claim secrecy regarding technological developments during times of geopolitical instability. Nevertheless, careful consideration of the scope of classification can have significant benefits for taxpayers' efficiency in spending their tax dollars.

In terms of challenges, this is a relatively minor challenge given the new US approach in the round. The USSF's Commercial Space Strategy combines a progressive and pragmatic stance in an attempt to enhance national space sophistication, but about over-disclosing the overall strategy at a time of heightened global tensions. is paying careful attention. The real point is that the United States wants its allies to step up and strengthen their space programs. And fortunately, these allies are ready to support the United States in return. Europe is now home to a thriving space ecosystem and leads the world in key areas of defense and aerospace, such as photonics and Earth observation. By working closely with our allies, the United States can strengthen our position as the world's leading space power and, in doing so, build the resilience needed to counter threats and maintain peace.

Jeff Huggins is president of Cailabs US, which develops laser-based communications systems. Jeff has a career as a naval intelligence officer and has held senior positions at several major defense companies, including Israel Aerospace Industries North America, Inc. and Raytheon Corporation. Cailabs is driving growth in the US to meet the growing demand for laser communications from the defense sector.

