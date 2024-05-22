IRG: Removing barriers to innovation





DELAFIELD, Wis. – The Institute for Government Reform (IRG) discusses the utility of regulatory sandboxes to foster innovation, empower entrepreneurs, and help solve food problems facing average Wisconsinites. A new report has been published. Sandboxing is a fast-growing, cutting-edge innovation that gives problem solvers the flexibility to create products and services that would otherwise be hampered by outdated state laws and regulations. The report released today provides a detailed overview of Wisconsin's regulatory environment and how the state can become a national leader in innovation and technology.

Conclusion. According to the Mercatus Center, Wisconsin ranks as the 12th most restrictive state in the nation. Wisconsin has the ninth-highest small business tax rate, making it increasingly unattractive for startups, high-tech entrepreneurs, and innovators. This is evidenced by Wisconsin's start-up rate ranking him 47th in 2021 and his share of private sector employment in new businesses ranking him 45th. Even though the state is pumping $80 million into venture capital in 2023, we lack the ability to attract these creative problem solvers and retain those who are already here.

solution. Creating a regulatory sandbox solves this problem. Under this model, innovators who develop new products or services that do not fall under current regulations can be exempted from those regulations for a certain period of time. During the exemption period, the state will have supervisory powers to ensure public safety. Currently, 14 of her states have implemented this bipartisan reform.

The biggest barrier to the next life-changing innovation is an outdated and outdated regulatory environment. Innovative products and services don't fit neatly into rules written in the 20th century. Regulatory sandboxes allow innovative solutions from any industry to be tested in the real world while ensuring oversight by those responsible for maintaining health and safety. ” – Alex Ignatowski, Director of State Budget and Government Reform

Why is it important? Wisconsin's outdated regulatory system hinders innovators and the creative solutions they have to everyday problems. This reform has the potential to remove these barriers and unleash a new generation of entrepreneurs to solve problems in health care, education, child care, and artificial intelligence.

