URI College of Business, Tribe Academy hosts 1st Inclusive Innovation Conference – Rhody Today





University of Rhode Island Kingston, RI Kingston, RI, May 22, 2024 The University of Rhode Island Business and Tribe Academy will hold its first Inclusive Innovation Conference on Wednesday, June 5 at URI's Kingston Campus The event will convene approximately 200 local businesses, startups, nonprofit organizations, and education innovators. We discuss how to build a more inclusive future.

URI's College of Business serves as a nexus for innovation on and off campus, said Christy Ashley, associate dean of the College of Business. We are sponsoring the inaugural conference to begin an annual tradition of bringing together people from different sectors who are thought leaders and stakeholders in inclusive growth. We are committed to diversity, equity, inclusion, social justice, and solutions-based social change.

Our purpose is to bring together a diverse group of leaders and experts from a variety of fields to exchange ideas on how to build the innovation, technology and workforce of the future, said Lord of the Rings. said Nishita Roy Pope, founder and CEO of Tribe Academy. – Island-based start-up company focused on education, career and professional development, through the 401 Tech Bridge RISE-UP program. She also serves as a consultant for the URI Innovation Program. Shaping the economy of the future requires involving and supporting everyone. We know there are great ideas everywhere. How can we ensure that these people are promoted, heard, and accessed? People from diverse backgrounds in positions of influence, such as hiring, investing, and shaping organizational strategy, are driving these changes. How can we help them understand that they play an important role in ensuring their participation?

The Inclusive Innovation Conference will feature numerous keynote speakers, panel discussions, and breakout sessions, putting inclusion at the center of conversations across industry, the public and private sectors, and C-suite executives. The conference will take place from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM in the URIs Memorial Union Ballroom. For ticket options and more information, please visit the conference events page.

Allison Bologna, an award-winning journalist for WJAR-TV, Channel 10, will lead the morning's keynote speakers. Bologna, founder of the Pine Street Project, will discuss the urban revitalization plan that transformed a former Pawtucket mill into a mixed-use building that includes affordable housing and commercial space for social enterprises, such as a cafe owned and operated by adults, and those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Other keynote speakers include:

Silvermoon LaRose, Deputy Director of the Tomaquagu Museum, talks about inclusivity and Indigenous communities. Carlos Dominguez, DEPT's Senior Director of Innovation and Technology, talks about making products and experiences more inclusive. Ezenwai Amaechi Ejiribe, a professor at Johnson & Wales University and founder of a startup that works with women entrepreneurs and provides microloans to support entire communities. And Flothy Morissette, technology leader and strategist at Accenture, talks about the role of robotics and the future of work.

The conference will include two main stage panels exploring inclusive leadership in the public sector in the morning, followed by an inclusive business case featuring industry leaders in the afternoon. Roy Pope believes it is important to have these challenging and courageous conversations, especially given the pressures many organizations and businesses face regarding diversity, equity and inclusion programs at the government level. Stated. We need to emphasize that inclusion is important. That's not an option. There is a wealth of data showing that it drives innovation, improves customer experience, and is important to the bottom line.

In addition to networking time and a partner and vendor exhibit, attendees will be treated to six breakout sessions throughout the morning covering a wide range of topics including comprehensive system design, investing in and supporting diverse startups, and future technologies. You can choose. Healthcare for All, Inclusive Workforce Development, and Women in Afternoon Leadership.

In addition to Associate Dean Ashley, panelists included URI Board of Directors Courtney Nicolato (President and CEO, United Way of Rhode Island) and Yahaira Jay Plasencia (Bank of America Pvt.・Bank Senior Vice President and Individual Client Advisor). Sean Edmond Rogers, dean of URI's College of Business; Emerson Foster is a URI alumnus and director of human resources for Takeda Pharmaceutical's U.S. operations and human resources advisory group. Markeisha Miner, URI Vice President of Community, Equity and Diversity. Lisa Ranglin, president and CEO of the Rhode Island Black Business Association; and Christian Cowan, executive director of the URI Research Foundation.

Conferences covering a wide range of topics will attract an equally wide range of attendees and panellists from different industries and sectors, allowing you to share your insights, innovations and challenges whilst listening to others.

Roy Pope said the conference is aimed at mid-level and leadership-level people in positions of influence within organizations. The goal is for attendees to feel inspired by hearing a wide range of voices that don't always share the same stage or occupy the same space. We truly believe that by breaking down industry silos, participants will be empowered to take action within their organizations and understand that there is a community of people out there who are going through the same challenges and can support them.

The conference will foster an honest discussion of the challenges without glossing over how hard it is to advance inclusion, he added, but participants will walk away with concrete guidance on how to act.

She said every panel always includes very practical advice. You need to be inspired, but you need to know what to do next. It's good to talk about this, but if you don't have the tools or resources to know what to do next, you're just talking.

About Tribe Academy

Tribe Academy is a Rhode Island-based startup committed to education, career and professional development, with a particular focus on supporting high-growth sectors and underrepresented groups. Through its innovative programs and services, it has empowered over 1,000 students, professionals and innovators. Tribe Academy's past and current partners and clients include Nike, Amazon, Dell Technologies, Amica Insurance, RIHub, 401 Tech Bridge RISE-UP, IGT, University of Rhode Island, University of Massachusetts Dartmouth, Half-Full LLC, Mathworks, Hanover Insurance, Waters Corporation and High Purity New England. To contact Tribe Academy, please email [email protected].

