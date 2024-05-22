Google's AI search overhaul raises 'more questions than answers' for the company's dominant advertising business





By the end of this year, over one billion people around the world will be experiencing Google search differently than before.

The new generative AI feature helps users get more complete and direct answers, providing a conversational summary powered by AI technology.

The move represents an overhaul of Google's core search product. And since many people experience the Internet through Google, these changes amount to reshaping the way millions of people use the web and the billions of dollars that companies make from it. Masu.

Google's move to an AI-powered answer engine provides a bulwark against new AI threats.

This is also a strategic bet. The cost of destroying the lucrative search ecosystem that Google has built will be to make room for a new, AI-powered world order.

Evelyn Mitchell Wolf, a senior analyst at eMarketer, said there are more questions than answers about what the introduction of AI Overview will mean for Google's search advertising revenue.

But OpenAI and Big Tech rivals are making strides. They're introducing new AI services as an attack on Mountain View's search empire. There are risks in itself for Google to sit on the sidelines while other companies move forward.

Google's AI initiative aims to improve the way internet search works, but many sites that rely on traditional search results may suffer under the new paradigm. The same may be true of Google's ad-supported search business, which is its source of revenue.

Google’s status as an everyday verb, the primary way we consume information on the web, speaks to its enduring power as an all-encompassing gatekeeper.

More than two-thirds of the company's total annual revenue comes from online advertising. And the search business is a big part of that. Google has more than 90% of the market, according to Statcounter data, far below the 4% claimed by rival Microsoft's (MSFT) Bing.

In ways both obvious and subtle, if you can't find it on Google, it doesn't exist. Google has asserted default status across browsers and devices. And for most people who use the internet, a Google search is the path of least resistance; there's just too much friction in looking for something elsewhere.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai waves at the Google I/O event in Mountain View, Calif., Tuesday, May 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

That's why it's so important for Google to move to AI-powered search. Mitchell-Wolf said the average consumer was not willing to adapt their search behavior to generative AI until Google rolled it out.

In response to criticism that Google's AI push could cannibalize existing business, executives likened its AI efforts to other technology changes that have led to growth, new formats, and engagement with advertisers. ing. The way Google sees it, search is more than just a list of blue links; people come to the service with questions, from quick checks to deep exploration.

story continues

“We have a deep understanding of information needs, a strong technology foundation, and we continue to reimagine search to serve users in new ways,” Google said in a statement. said.

The company is relentlessly data-driven, so internal testing shows that AI summary summaries lead to different types of click-throughs and activity, and don't necessarily reduce overall web usage. That's likely, said John Wiebe, a professor of media and technology at Northeastern University.

Early research published by Google suggests that AI overviews can increase engagement.

At a Google Marketing Live event on Tuesday, the company said links included in AI summaries get more clicks than if the page were displayed as a traditional web listing for that query. Google also says that people who use AI Overview use search more often and are more satisfied with the results.

At least for now, AI Overview offers an improved version of search advertising.

Following Google's previous move to sell prime digital real estate by placing ads at the top of search results, the company announced Tuesday that it will begin placing ads in sections labeled Sponsored within the AI ​​Overview. .

Rand Fishkin, CEO of audience research software company SparkToro, said Google likely believes two things are true: By deploying its own AI-powered answer engine, it can mitigate the risk of disruption or competition from other AI-powered answer engines, and it believes there is relatively little or no risk to its core paid-ad business.

He said the AI ​​Overview feature may not have a negative impact on paid search volume, likely because it has little effect on the average number of clicks on paid search results. Alternatively, it may have a positive impact on the average number of searches people perform, offsetting the decline in ad clicks.

From a less flattering perspective, Google's AI efforts resemble a desperate scramble.

Scott Jenson, a former Google employee who left the company last month, said the AI ​​projects he worked on were poorly motivated and driven by a panic that if only AI was in place, it would be great. In a LinkedIn post earlier this week, he said the company's short-sighted approach was driven not by the needs of its users, but by a cold panic that users were being left behind.

However, while some critics see it as a clumsy and reactionary stance, others describe it as an emergency defensive measure.

Similar to the move to mobile phones and apps, if AI models are the next platform, Google can't afford to miss out.

Another way to think about Google's approach is to think back to the early days of social media and other fast-growing but now established technology platforms. Their sales pitch to the market was based on growth. At least for a time, attracting users and securing territory was more important than making money.

Mitchell Wolf said that every time consumers choose a different search destination, it's a missed opportunity for Google. If it gets left behind in the AI-generated search race and consumers start to prefer AI-driven search experiences, it will have fewer queries to monetize. How monetization will come about is secondary to whether it will come about at all.”

Hamza Shaban is a reporter for Yahoo Finance, covering markets and economics. Follow Hamza on Twitter @hshaban.

