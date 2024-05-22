LOral presents 6 innovations at Viva Technology Paris





Today, French beauty company LOral will unveil six ultra-futuristic innovations for the beauty industry at the Viva Technology event in Paris.

New inventions include numerous skin and hair diagnostics, a GenAI-powered personal beauty assistant, a GenAI beauty content lab called Creaitech to enhance creativity, a new hairdryer based on infrared technology, a micro-resurfacing device for advanced skincare performance, and a human skin-like technology platform for scientific research and product testing.

Barbara Lavernos, Deputy CEO of Research, Innovation and Technology at LOral Groups, said the company believes technology can push the boundaries of what is possible in beauty and improve the lives of people around the world. He said he strongly believes it can be done.

With advanced diagnostics, enhanced beauty services, GenAI assistants, enhanced creativity in the GenAI era, and breakthrough electronic devices, we are making the future of beauty more personalized, more comprehensive, and more responsible. It's shaping into something, she continued.

One of the standout innovations for the future of cosmetics research and development is its new bioprinted skin, which the company says “more closely mimics real human skin and is exciting for researchers in the cosmetics and health fields.” “It opens up possibilities.”

This new technology, made possible by a combination of biology, mechanics and electronics, is able to mimic a wide variety of human skin properties, including conditions such as eczema and acne, as well as the ability to heal sunburn and injury.

Loral said it is committed to raising standards in product testing and promoting cruelty-free beauty.

The company also revealed that it is currently partnering with start-ups and renowned research institutes around the world to further develop its technology to deliver skin that you can actually feel.

Transforming Content Creation and Partnering with Meta

LOral will also announce its in-house GenAI Beauty Content Lab, Creaitech, at the technology event. This is an advanced lab with tools to transform content creation for your business.

The lab is being used as a safe space for GenAI experimentation, enabling LOral to scale the creation of brand-aligned, localized content across 37 beauty brands, and in parallel. marketers can improve their skills with the latest creative technologies.

The French beauty company also announced partnerships with Meta and leading content creators to “continue to push the boundaries of creativity.”

According to Asmita Dubey, the company's chief digital and marketing officer, this new tool is proof of what the human hand and GenAI tools can accomplish in creativity.

She continued: With our new Brand Her custom model, you can train GenAI to recognize your brand's unique visual code and launch innovative beauty campaigns faster. Importantly, this can be done without compromising the principles of responsible AI. This includes not using lifelike, AI-generated images of faces, bodies, hair, and skin to support or reinforce product benefits in external communications.

Dubey also plans to announce the New Codes of Beauty Creator Program, in partnership with Meta, where the company will empower the next generation of 3D, AR and AI creators to explore new creative frontiers in beauty. I also shared something.

She said: “Our brands L'Oral Paris, Lancme and La Roche Posay explore these new creative realms through collaboration with a team of 30 creators adept at utilizing cutting-edge tools and techniques. Our goal is to unleash technology creativity in a growing creator economy.

Launching numerous beauty technology innovations

L'Oralis also announced a number of other innovations at the event.

Kiehl's new DermaReader uses clinical imaging technology to assess a customer's skin. Measures over 11 skin characteristics, both on the skin surface and below the skin surface, and recommends the right ingredients and lifestyle tips to add to a customer's daily skincare routine, as well as targeted routines .

Lancme Regenerie Nano-Resurfacer 400 Booster is a beauty device that increases the penetration of cosmetics into the stratum corneum and improves product performance. It is powered by breakthrough, patented nanochip technology made with over 400 ultra-precision nanochips “for clinical trial results at home.”

LOral Paris Beauty Genius is an all-in-one personal beauty assistant powered by Gen AI that provides users with personalized diagnostics and recommendations.

LOral Professionnel AirLight Pro combines infrared light and high-velocity air to efficiently dry moisture on the hair's surface, improving hair quality, smoothness, and shine.

Loral Professional My Hair [iD] Hair Reader uses ultra-precision optics to analyze hair health and measure hair color, including natural color and length color, gray hair percentage, and hair fiber diameter and density to create a personalized This is a hair color analyzer that provides the correct hair color.

Digital sustainability as the world's 4th largest advertiser

At VivaTech, LOral will also highlight three partnerships that support 360-degree digital sustainability efforts.

As the world's fourth largest advertiser, the company is committed to leading the industry in measuring the CO2 emissions generated by digital activity and helping identify ways to reduce environmental impact. Ta.

These partnerships include:

Impact+ is a French sustaintech startup that helps measure the carbon footprint of digital media.

Adgreen is a Greentech partner that enables companies to measure the baseline carbon footprint of their content production.

and Fruggr, a French startup that helps LOral measure the carbon footprint of its websites.

