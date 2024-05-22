Leading additive manufacturing and medtech exhibition replaces NEC's Week of Manufacturing Events





TCT 3Sixty, the UK's leading industrial 3D printing and additive manufacturing event, and Med-Tech Innovation Expo, the UK and Ireland's leading medical device manufacturing event, will be held at the NEC in Birmingham on 5th and 6th June 2024. It will be held in Halls 1 and 2.

This co-location provides unique opportunities for product designers, engineers and manufacturers looking to discover the latest technology and innovation. Visitors will have the opportunity to view live demonstrations of machinery, materials, software, services and more.

More than 300 exhibitors, including representatives from the world's leading additive manufacturing and medical technology brands, will be participating and offering special demonstrations to visitors. Visitors will also have plenty of opportunities to network through a variety of events and dedicated networking areas such as the TCT Connect Lounge hosted by KraussMaffei and the Med-Tech Connect Lounge hosted by SyBridge Technologies.

The expo will run alongside the TCT 3Sixty and Med-Tech Innovation conferences, which will offer CPD-accredited sessions. TCT 3Sixty will feature speakers from companies already optimizing additive manufacturing technologies, including the Ministry of Defence, ITP Aero and GKN Aerospace. Industry experts such as Phil Reeves of Reeves Insights and Daniel Johns, CEO of 3T Additive Manufacturing, will also be on stage to discuss topics such as sustainability, supply chain and AI.

The MedTech Innovation Conference will provide insight, knowledge and advice on regulation, industry updates, the future of medtech, market accessibility and more. Confirmed speakers include Johnson & Johnson, NHS, Boston Scientific and CharcoNeurotech.

The full conference program is available at tct3sixty.com and med-techexpo.com.

Duncan Wood, CEO of Rapid News Group commented: “These two shows are incredibly exciting events in their own right, but when worked in tandem with each other they become a powerful source of ideas and inspiration. Add this to the other shows taking place at the NEC at the same time and every engineer in the country will be sure to make a trip to the NEC in the first week of June a very worthwhile one.”

Seven events will be held at NEC from June 5th to 6th: Subcon, Maintec, Smart Factory Expo, Fluid Power & Systems, Design & Engineering Expo, Air-Tech, Drives and Controls, and more visitors will be attending. You can get that.

Registration for TCT 3Sixty and the Med-Tech Innovation Expo is free and can be done at www.tct3sixty.com and www.med-techexpo.com.

