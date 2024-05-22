Transforming chargeback prevention and helping merchants succeed





Qi Cao, co-founder and CEO of Chargeblast, is transforming the chargeback mitigation problem with cutting-edge innovation and superior client service.

Chargeblast provides merchants with pre-dispute alerts to prevent chargebacks.

Signing up takes 10 minutes, and merchants start receiving pre-dispute alerts the next day.

Chargeblast helped us accept more payments on Shopify. They generated chargeback reports for Shopify to review, and we got the OK to process more payments without the risk of reserves.”

— Anant H. (Groomie Club CEO)

NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ — Chargeblast, a market-leading, technology-powered chargeback prevention platform, has emerged as a game changer in the online payments space. Partnered with industry giants such as Stripe, Shopify, and other prominent payment processors, Chargeblast provides merchants with a critical 48-72 hour advance notice if a customer disputes a charge. This critical window allows merchants to quickly address disputes, often by issuing refunds, before payment processors become involved.

In an age where online commerce is the norm, chargebacks are a major challenge for merchants, especially those operating in high-risk industries. Chargeblast tackles this challenge head-on by leveraging advanced technology to effectively detect and prevent chargebacks. By providing merchants with timely alerts and actionable insights, Chargeblast helps prevent friendly fraud chargebacks, ultimately preventing merchants from being penalized or removed from platforms like Stripe and Shopify due to rising chargeback rates.

“Chargeblast may be a newcomer, but our impact on the industry has been truly transformational,” said Qi Cao, co-founder and CEO of Chargeblast. “By providing the tools they need to effectively fight chargebacks, we've reduced disputes by an average of 98% and saved hundreds of merchants from the brink of financial loss.”

One of Chargeblast's key innovations is its end-to-end automation, from alerts to transaction matching, refunds, and subscription cancellations. By streamlining these processes, Chargeblast saves merchants thousands of hours of time and manpower, allowing them to focus on growing their business instead of the ever-looming threat of chargebacks.

“The founders of Chargeblast helped our brand accept more payments on Shopify. They helped us put together a chargeback mitigation report for the Shopify Payments team to review. They went above and beyond,” explains Anant H., CEO of Groomie Club. We submitted the report and received an “OK” to process additional payments without any internal glitches or risk of reserves. Using Chargeblast is easy.

Chargeblast's commitment to excellence extends beyond innovative technology to unparalleled client support. With a strong rating of 4.5 out of 5.0 stars on Trustpilot, Chargeblast is praised for its excellent 24/7 client support. Whether merchants need help with chargeback prevention strategies or navigating complex payment disputes, Chargeblast's dedicated support team is always available to provide expert guidance and assistance.

“Chargeblast's mission is to provide sellers with the tools and support they need to succeed in today's competitive environment,” said Qi. “We are committed to providing exceptional value to our clients and helping them achieve long-term success.”

Chargeblast continues to revolutionize the chargeback prevention space with its innovative solutions and unwavering commitment to client success, and is poised for continued growth and expansion in the years to come.

For more information about Chargeblast and its services, please visit our website www.chargeblast.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kron4.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/713406360/chargeblast-transforming-chargeback-prevention-and-empowering-merchants-for-success The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos