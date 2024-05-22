California lakes affected by wildfire smoke, UC Davis study shows





Davis, California —

A new study from researchers at the University of California, Davis, published Wednesday looks at how wildfire smoke from some of California's largest wildfires in recent years is affecting the environment.

The study, now published in the journal Communications: Earth and the Environment, examines the impacts of wildfire smoke on different ecosystems across California, specifically lake ecosystems in different parts of different landscapes across the state.

Scientists hypothesized that the smoke and ash could dim lighting, affecting the rates of photosynthesis and respiration of the lake's plants and aquatic organisms, which are the foundation of a healthy lake ecosystem, according to a news release about the study.

The study used tools like sensors on the lake and satellite imagery to measure the lake's response to wildfire smoke during California's three biggest fire seasons on record: 2018, 2020 and 2021.

Research shows that in years of major wildfires, 70% of California was covered in smoke.

For the study, researchers measured basic factors of lake function and health, including temperature, light and oxygen, at 10 sites across the state. They found that high levels of wildfire smoke change lakes, but that lake responses vary based on factors including size, depth, smoke coverage and nutrient levels.

According to the University of California, Davis, the lakes studied spanned the full range of California's landscape, from cold mountain lakes to murky warm waters: from Castle Lake in the Klamath Mountains to Lakes Tahoe and Emerald Lake in the southern Sierra Nevada, Clear Lake in the Coast Ranges, and even a point in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta.

Co-authors of this study include:

University of California, Davis Tahoe Center for Environmental Studies University of California, Davis Land, Air and Water Resources University of Nevada, Reno National University of the South, Argentina

This research was funded through a Rapid Response Research (RAPID) grant from the National Science Foundation.

One key takeaway from this study, according to the researchers, is that more research is needed to understand how the size, scope and severity of recent and future wildfires will affect lake ecosystems.

Lead author Adrian Smits, a research scientist in the UC Davis School of Environmental Science and Policy, said we need to reframe how we think about wildfire smoke as a seasonal weather phenomenon, rather than something that just comes and goes. We think about it for our health, but we should think about it for ecosystem health as well.

See more of California's top news stories here | Download the app.

