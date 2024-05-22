A new Google Photos update uses AI to manage your memories, but should you believe it?





Google Photos will soon introduce a groundbreaking “Ask Photos” AI-powered feature.

Getty

Google Photos is on the brink of a fundamental change that could have a major impact on how we use photos and videos in our daily lives. By integrating the Gemini AI model with Google Photos, the company hopes to enable new capabilities that go far beyond how we typically share and enjoy photos today. It also raises some legitimate concerns about privacy in the future.

As announced by Google CEO Sundar Pichai at the recent Google I/O 2024 developer conference, the new “Ask Photos” feature will upgrade the platform's built-in search functionality into a full-fledged chatbot that can extract and process all kinds of information from users' libraries and even perform creative tasks in response to text prompts.

Google is adding a powerful new feature to Google Photos: Ask Photos.

Google

Google Photos has long included AI features such as search by content, intelligent suggestions, and AI-powered editing tools like Magic Eraser. But what makes Ask Photos different is that it transforms your regular photo library into a visual database. This database could be kept for a lifetime and would include anything you think is important enough to be worth photographing or recording.

TwitterGoogle on Twitter: “@GooglePhotos' upcoming feature, Ask Photos, will help you easily search for photos and videos with the help of the Gemini model. It goes beyond simple search to understand context and answer more complex questions. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/OsYXZLo5S1 / Twitter”

The key to the upgrade is that Gemini allows users to search their growing library of photos and videos using everyday words, rather than carefully crafted search terms. Instead, users talk to Google Photos as if it were a real person, where Google Photos not only remembers but understands the content of every photo and video they take. It will be.

Google offers example queries such as “Show me the best photos of the national parks I've visited,” “What's the license plate number on my car?” and “Show me Lucia's swimming progress.” Ask Photos can return text- or image-based responses, depending on each case.

Ask Photos lets you ask complex questions about the contents of your photo library and… [+] Answers containing both text and images.

Google

According to Google, Ask Photo can also use generative AI to create new content, like highlight reels, and suggest appropriate captions for social media posts.

Take a new kind of photo

Given the power of these enhanced queries, we encourage you to take more photos of common things, even things you'd never want to see again, simply to provide additional context information to Ask Photos. became. If it works as Google claims, I can expect to use it as a type of photographic memory to quickly recall details that I would otherwise surely forget.

privacy issues

However, handing over this much information to AI is not without risks. Ask Photos can be fun and very useful, but it can also feel a little creepy. For Google Photos to behave like a real person, you need someone you can trust with your most private information.

To address this, Google has created the following privacy statement for Ask Photos: The information contained in your photos can be very personal, and we take our responsibility to protect that information very seriously. Your Google Photos personal data will never be used for advertising, and people will never see your conversations or personal data in Ask Photos, except in rare cases to address misuse or harm. We also do not train any generative AI products outside of Google Photos on this personal data, including other Gemini models or products. As always, all data in Google Photos is protected by industry-leading security measures.

However, it's not clear how Google determines in which rare cases human intervention is needed, but Ask Photos uses automated tools to remove user-identifying information and then It appears to be more privacy-friendly than the regular Gemini Chatbot, which sends portions of a user's conversation for human review.

It remains to be seen how well Ask Photos will actually work, but if it's as good as the simulated demo that Google has admitted, this could be the start of something really big for Google Photos. be.

Google plans to roll out Ask Photos this summer with “even more features.” It's not yet clear if this feature will be geo-restricted at launch or if end users will have to explicitly enable it.

Follow @paul_monckton on Instagram

ForbesSamsung Galaxy S24 series users want to turn off one of its best features By Paul MoncktonForbesGoogle tests long-awaited Google Photos upgrade By Paul Monckton



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/paulmonckton/2024/05/22/google-photos-will-change-forever-after-this-game-changing-ai-update/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos