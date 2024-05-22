Scammers use Swimply to rent out men's pools without their knowledge – NBC Los Angeles





Eric Thune and his wife Katalin, who recently retired to Santa Barbara, have put their Northern California home on the market. About a week later, something strange happened.

I received a text message from the pool manager saying, “Did you know someone is coming to your pool?”

Security cameras at Toons' home spotted the family heading to the backyard pool, where they were sunbathing.

My head was confused. It really drove me crazy when I heard that. “That's a violation, right? It's your property. You don't expect strangers to be there,” he said.

A Toons pool representative called the family. They told Toon that they rented the pool through Swimply, a site that lets you rent private backyards by the hour.

He said, “Your pool is listed there.” And I said, “No it's not. You're trespassing. Get out or I'll call the police,” Tune said.

But sure enough, Thunes Pool was listed on Swimply. But he didn't do that. Apparently, a scammer stole photos of his Thunes pool from a real estate site and pocketed his $46 per hour rental fee.

“I'm shocked,” Thun said. “How can someone post property information without verifying that they actually own the property?”

That's a good question. We asked her Swimply the same question.

Answer: The company does not verify that the person listing the property owns the property.

Swimply says that once a listing is posted, it is not immediately searchable on the site. First, the company uses fraud detection to spot fake listings and remove them within 24 to 48 hours.

But that didn't happen for Tune. Swimply did not remove the fake listing until he contacted NBC.

“No matter how much they tell you they'll protect you, I don't believe them,” Toon said.

The I-Team was interested in Swimply's fraud detection, so we partnered with our sister station in the Bay Area. Our producer listed the backyard pool as a rental, but the property is owned by her NBC executive in the Bay Area.

This time, a Bay Area intern posted that one of our producers' rooftop patios in Los Angeles was up for rent. She got the images from the real estate site Zillow.

Both properties are now listed and instantly searchable on the Swimplys site. The list has been around for weeks.

“To be honest, I think it's appalling that they can accept listings for properties and pools where they've never verified that someone owns the property,” Toon said.

We asked Swimply what happened. They reported that some fraud had slipped through the cracks due to the company's extreme growth. [its] The company claims that fake listings are extremely rare and that it is committed to catching scammers. As part of that effort, the company said it has taken additional safety measures, including adding a button to make it easier for users to report suspicious activity.

However, even after this response from Swimply, our fake listing still remained on their site until we eventually removed it.

Tune says this is a warning to all homeowners.

I want you to know, especially if you are putting your house on the market, that you need to be aware of this: properties often remain vacant for long periods of time.

